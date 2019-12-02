Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Nissan Recalling 394,000 Vehicles

Japanese automaker Nissan has launched a recall campaign affecting 394,000 vehicles over an issue that could potentially cause a fire.

A seal on the ABS system’s antilock brake actuator pump could potentially leak onto a circuit board and cause a short-circuit, and the resulting sparks could start a fire. The issue affects 2015-2018 Murano, 2017-2018 Pathfinder and 2017-2018 Infiniti QX60 models. 

2016 Nissan Murano
Photo: Nissan
2016 Nissan Murano

Some of the vehicles identified in this new recall were recalled previously over the issue, but without a repair having been made. The automaker’s new recall affects these vehicles as well as other models not included in the original campaign.

Service centres at dealerships have been told to change the ABS system’s pump entirely on the vehicles targeted by the new recall.

2017 Infiniti QX60
Photo: Infiniti
2017 Infiniti QX60

You May Also Like

Nissan recalls over 3.8 million cars worldwide

Nissan recalls over 3.8 million cars worldwide

Millions of Nissan and Infiniti vehicles around the world have a passenger-side front airbag that may not deploy properly in a crash. They will be recalled.

General Motors Recalling 638,000 Pickups and SUVs

General Motors Recalling 638,000 Pickups and SUVs

General Motors has announced a large-scale recall of some 638,000 Chevrolet and GMC pickup trucks and SUVs. On certain models one of the rear wheels could br...

General Motors Recalling 14,000 Chevrolet Trax Models in Canada

General Motors Recalling 14,000 Chevrolet Trax Models in ...

General Motors Canada is recalling close to 14,000 Chevrolet Trax models over an issue with the front suspension. The campaign follows up on an earlier one i...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Carlos Tavares, PSA and Mike Manley, FCA
FCA-PSA Merger Is Made Official After Binding...
Article
2020 Porsche Macan GTS
Meet the 375-hp 2020 Porsche Macan GTS
Article
2020 Ford Expedition FX4
A New FX4 Package for the 2020 Ford Expedition
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

2020 Ford Explorer Flubs Crash Test, Misses Out on Top Safety Pick
2020 Ford Explorer Flubs Cras...
Video
Hot 2021 Jaguar F-Type Unveiled… in Full and Miniature Form
Hot 2021 Jaguar F-Type Unveil...
Video
Ford vs Ferrari Film: Original Cars or Replicas?
Ford vs Ferrari Film: Origina...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 