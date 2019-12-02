Japanese automaker Nissan has launched a recall campaign affecting 394,000 vehicles over an issue that could potentially cause a fire.

A seal on the ABS system’s antilock brake actuator pump could potentially leak onto a circuit board and cause a short-circuit, and the resulting sparks could start a fire. The issue affects 2015-2018 Murano, 2017-2018 Pathfinder and 2017-2018 Infiniti QX60 models.

Photo: Nissan 2016 Nissan Murano

Some of the vehicles identified in this new recall were recalled previously over the issue, but without a repair having been made. The automaker’s new recall affects these vehicles as well as other models not included in the original campaign.

Service centres at dealerships have been told to change the ABS system’s pump entirely on the vehicles targeted by the new recall.