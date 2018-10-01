Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Nissan Recalling 1.8 Million Vehicles for Hood Latch Problem

Nissan is recalling more than 1.8 million sedans globally due to a problem with the secondary hood latch. Namely, the hood can get stuck in the open position after being opened and then shut. The majority of the recalled vehicles are in the United States and Canada.

The campaign involves Altima sedans from 2013 to 2018 model-years. In Canada, 49,225 vehicles are affected by the campaign being launched by Nissan.

According to Nissan, corrosion on the second latch may not keep the hood closed when the vehicle is in motion. Transport Canada describes the problem as follows:

“Over time, corrosion could cause the secondary hood latch to stick in the open position after it is used. If this happens, and the primary hood latch is released, the hood may open suddenly while driving.”

- Transport Canada recall notice

Back in 2016, Nissan recalled the Altima from 2013-to-2015 model years over the same issue. The solution had been to replace the hood latch, according to the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) document related to that case. Vehicles that had their hood latches replaced in the 2016 recall have not had any problems since then and have not caused any accidents or injuries, according to Nissan.

However, Nissan has received 16 claims reports of minor accidents or injuries in situations with vehicles that were not repaired, according to Automotive News, which spoke with a company spokesperson.

Nissan said in a statement that it is working on a solution and will begin informing owners this month.

Transport Canada specifies that this recall replaces the 2016 recall and that vehicles that had undergone a repair at that time must return to the shop for a second correction.

