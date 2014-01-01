Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Industry

Nissan Is Recalling Over 793,000 Rogues Over a Risk of Fire, Related to a Wiring Issue

Nissan is recalling just over 793,000 Rogues in North America due to a problem that can, in rare cases, lead to a fire. Essentially, the problem is that water can seep into a wiring connector located near the driver's feet.

The campaign involves 793,410 Rogues SUVS from the 2014-to-2016 model years. Of these, 104,464 are located in Canada. The Rogue is Nissan's best-selling vehicle in both the United States and Canada.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the equivalent of Transport Canada, explains that corrosion can disable the driver's power window or seat, cause the all-wheel-drive warning light to come on or drain the battery. Government documents released Wednesday show that Nissan has received seven reports of fires or “thermal incidents”. The company has not received any reports of injuries.

Nissan says owners whose vehicles exhibit the issues mentioned above, and/or who detect a burnt odour or see smoke, should park their vehicle outside and call Nissan Roadside Assistance to have their vehicles towed to a dealership.

The recall comes after Canadian authorities opened an investigation in July 2020.

Nissan says it is working on a solution and expects to have one in place by spring. Owners will receive a first letter informing them of the situation in March and will be notified later when they will need to have their Rogue repaired at a dealership.

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 