Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Industry

Over 37,000 Nissan Pathfinders Being Recalled in Canada to Fix Hood Latch Problem

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Nissan has announced a recall of 360,379 Pathfinder SUVs worldwide to address a problem with the hood latch, which could fail and allow the hood to fly open without warning. The risk of a crash from such an eventuality is obvious.

The recall affects 37,115 2013-2016 Pathfinders located in Canada, along with 322,671 units in the U.S., Another 593 are in South Korea.

The problem doesn’t actually concern the primary hood latch. Rather, the specific problem is this: if debris builds up in a bell crank lever pivot joint that’s attached to the secondary hood latch (that serves as a backup to prevent the hood from flying open if ever the primary latch fails), that latch could get stuck in open position.

Nissan’s report to the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration), filed on June 13, explains that owners who don’t perform what it calls “proper inspection and maintenance” of the bell crank assembly could wind up with the open-latch problem. The company adds that debris buildup could also damage coating on the assembly meant to prevent corrosion.

Browse cars for sale available near you

Nissan says it is not aware of any accidents related to the issue, although it does have in hand one report alleging an injury resulting from it.

Automotive safety regulators in Canada have been notified of the problem, Nissan says.

One thing the automaker has not shared as of yet, is a plan for fixing the issue (which is said to involve three separate components), but it promises one soon. Nissan will start notifying U.S. owners of the recall on June 30, as part of which will be instructions on how to inspect the bell crank assembly.

No word on when Canadian owners will be notified, but it’s expected that should happen concurrently or soon thereafter.

You May Also Like

Nissan Recalling 354,505 Pathfinder SUVs Over Brake Light Issue

Nissan Recalling 354,505 Pathfinder SUVs Over Brake Light...

Nissan announced it is recalling more than 350,000 2013-2015 Pathfinder SUVs due to a potential problem with the brake lights. Of that total, just under 30,0...

Ford To Recall 375,000 Explorer SUVs over Manufacturing Defect

Ford To Recall 375,000 Explorer SUVs over Manufacturing D...

Ford has announced it is recalling around 375,000 2013-2017 Explorer SUVs in North America. A manufacturing defect could make the vehicles difficult to contr...

Nissan Recalling 1.8 Million Vehicles for Hood Latch Problem

Nissan Recalling 1.8 Million Vehicles for Hood Latch Problem

Nissan is recalling 1.8 million vehicles, including over 49,000 in Canada, due to a problem with a potentially sticky secondary hood latch. The model identif...

More Articles

From this author

Derek Boshouwers
Articles By
Derek Boshouwers
New Volkswagen ID. Buzz vans, at the factory
Volkswagen Pauses ID. Buzz Production Over Fa...
Article
Free EV Charging at Electrify Canada’s Ultra-...
Article
Toyota bZ4X
A First Recall for the Toyota bZ4X EV
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

An Incredible Collection of Vintage Cars Comes to Light in France
An Incredible Collection of V...
Video
Hyundai Releases a Sketch of its Ioniq 6
Hyundai Releases a Sketch of ...
Video
Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Gets Bison Version this Summer
Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Gets ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 