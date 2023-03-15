Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Nissan Recalls Ariya EVs Over a Problem with Steering Wheel That Could Come Off

The NTHSA is currently investigating the Tesla Model Y for a very similar problem Automotive columnist: , Updated:

•    Nissan is recalling just over 1,000 Ariya SUVs due to a steering wheel that can fall off.

•    Fortunately, the problem was discovered before any units were delivered to customers.

•    The Tesla Model Y is currently under investigation by the NHTSA for a similar problem.

Hard to believe, but for the second time in a week, we're seeing a problem with a steering wheel that can fall off a vehicle.

After the American NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) opened an investigation into the Tesla Model Y for a very similar problem, Nissan having to recall 1,063 units of its new Ariya electric SUV Ariya. 

Nissan Ariya - Steering wWheel
Nissan Ariya - Steering wWheel
Photo: D.Boshouwers

The good news is that the company says it became aware of the issue before the vehicles afflicted with it made it into buyers’ hands. 

What's not so good for the company is that the problem is not related to a supplier, but to work done internally. The defect was discovered by Nissan technicians dealing with a separate quality issue on Ariyas waiting to be shipped from Nissan's port facilities. The Japanese firm says its technicians likely made one of the two errors found. 

Nissan reported that “as part of the activity, a technician may have inadvertently applied the incorrect torque settings to the steering wheel bolt. In certain cases, the steering wheel bolt may not have been installed.” Nissan explained that “as a result, the steering wheel may experience some play or potentially separate from the steering column if pulled towards the driver. If this occurs, loss of steering control may increase the risk of a crash.”

You May Also Like

Tesla Is Recalling Nearly 363,000 Vehicles Over Autonomous Driving System Issues

Tesla Is Recalling Nearly 363,000 Vehicles Over Autonomou...

Tesla is recalling close to 363,000 vehicles equipped with the FSD autonomous driving system. According to the NHTSA, the system can act very erratically and...

Tesla Forced to Recall Over 1 Million Vehicles over Faulty Power Windows

Tesla Forced to Recall Over 1 Million Vehicles over Fault...

Tesla is proceeding with a recall of over one million vehicles to address a software issue that could cause the power windows to close on objects like finger...

Tesla Is Recalling 817,000 Vehicles Over Seat-Belt Chime Software Glitch

Tesla Is Recalling 817,000 Vehicles Over Seat-Belt Chime ...

Tesla is issuing a recall of 817,143 vehicles to fix a software glitch that can mute the seat belt chime that is supposed to sound on start-up. Among the Tes...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2023 Nissan Sylphy (China)
Revised Nissan Sylphy for China Could Be Prev...
Article
A teaser image of a model set for the 2023 Jeep Easter Safari
2023 Easter Safari: Jeep Teases What’s to Come
Article
Volkswagen ID.4
Volkswagen Confirms its Battery Mega-Factory ...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

2024 Kia EV9 Teased Again Ahead of Reveal
2024 Kia EV9 Teased Again Ahe...
Video
IIHS Crash Tests Toughened in 2023
IIHS Crash Tests Toughened in...
Video
A 1931 Duesenberg Is Found in a Garage After 55 years
A 1931 Duesenberg Is Found in...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 