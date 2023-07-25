Tesla Recalls Model S, X and Y EVs Over Camera Issue

Tesla is recalling over 1,300 of its 2023 Model S, X and Y EVs due to a problem with the alignment of the cameras. This could lead to failure of the collision avoidance system, as well as other semi-autonomous driving devices, without warning to the driver.

Needless to say, this represents a danger to users, which is why it's important to make owners aware of the recall.

Tesla's semi-autonomous driving systems rely on the work of external cameras to operate correctly, rather than the routine use of radar and LiDAR technologies. Camera misalignment can render Tesla's systems completely inoperable.

Tesla Model Y Photo: Tesla

The company report describing the problem explains the situation as follows:

“On certain affected vehicles, the pitch angle of the forward-facing cameras may not be aligned to specification, which may cause certain active safety features to be unavailable, including automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning and lane keeping assist, without alerting the driver to their unavailability. Unavailability of certain aforementioned active safety features without alerting the driver to their unavailability may cause the driver to rely on the unavailable features, which could increase the risk of a collision.”

Tesla says it has reduced the specification of the camera tilt angle at the factory, which should prevent any misaligned equipment from leaving the assembly line in future. Tesla's service department will contact owners for inspection and potential adjustment of their existing external cameras. Any that do not meet specifications will be adjusted. Notifications are expected in mid-September. Of course, all this will be at no cost to owners.