After weathering a brutal financial storm, Nissan appears to have bounced off rock bottom. The Japanese automaker has spent the last year absorbing losses, making painful fiscal and product decisions and suffering through failed courtships. Now it’s showing the first tangible signs of a turnaround.

Backed by a slew of new model launches and a drastic restructuring effort, Nissan is predicting a return to net profitability for the 2026-2027 fiscal year. We’re some way from the long faces of Nissan executives after the failed merger talks with Honda.

The recovery comes on the heels of a staggering 533-billion yen loss (about $4.62 billion CAD) for the fiscal year ending March 2026. However, CFO George Leondis characterized these results as “extraordinary non-recurring losses” necessary for the brand’s realignment. With the Re:Nissan turnaround plan now entering its final year, the focus has shifted from survival to competitive growth.

| Photo: D.Rufiange

A global sales pivot

Nissan’s improving fortunes are anchored by promising sales figures in its two most critical markets: Japan and North America. While sales declines were still present in the last quarter, they were significantly smaller than anticipated.

The brand is banking on several key models to maintain its momentum:

• Xterra: Its return for 2028 will see the SUV spearhead an influx of more rugged vehicles for North America and elsewhere.

• Frontier Pro Plug-in Hybrid: A vital entry into the electrified utility market.

• New-generation Kicks: Recently confirmed for the Japanese market.

• Rogue e-Power: A hybrid version of Nissan's best-selling compact crossover, aimed at doubling U.S. sales to one million units annually by 2030.

| Photo: Nissan

The China strategy

Perhaps the most dramatic shift in Nissan’s business model is its deepening partnership with its Chinese joint venture, Dongfeng. No longer just a local manufacturing hub, China has become a primary source of innovation and export volume for the brand.

Nissan plans to export the N7 sedan and the NX8 from China to markets in Southeast Asia, South America and the Middle East. The brand is also developing new models based on the Terrano PHEV off-road concept and the Urban PHEV small SUV concept, both born out of Chinese R&D. The hyper-competitive Chinese market remains a challenge, but Nissan’s ability to leverage these advanced platforms globally is a cornerstone of its cost-cutting strategy.

Navigating geo-political headwinds

The reasons for optimism are well-founded, but Nissan’s path to a predicted 20 billion yen net income remain fraught with external challenges. The brand remains sensitive to U.S. tariffs, which significantly impacted the bottom line last year. Geopolitical instability in the Middle East has also tightened the supply of raw materials, with Japanese automakers relying on the region for nearly 70 percent of their aluminum supply.

To mitigate these risks, CEO Ivan Espinosa has overseen a reduction in the total number of Nissan models — slashed from 56 to 45 — to concentrate 80 percent of production on three core “families” of vehicles sharing standardized platforms.

As Nissan moves into 2026, the goal is clear: use the Re:Nissan restructuring plan to transform a aging, over-capacity manufacturer into a leaner, tech-focused competitor. While the projected profit is modest, for a brand that was recently on the brink, it represents a monumental step toward stability.