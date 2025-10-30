For 2026, the Nissan Rogue has been revamped, including the addition of a Rock Creek trim level.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) awarded the 2026 Nissan Rogue the 2025 Top Safety Pick distinction.

To receive this award, a vehicle must earn a “Good” rating in the small overlap front and side crash tests, a minimum “Acceptable” rating in the updated moderate overlap front test, and an “Acceptable” or “Good” rating for front crash prevention and lighting on all versions. According to Nissan, the 2026 Rogue earned this distinction thanks to its reinforced body structure and improved restraint systems.

The manufacturer also mentions that the vehicle's intrinsic attributes, including rear doors that open 90° for easy access and rear sun visors, set it apart from the competition.

About the 2026 Nissan Rogue

For 2026, the Rogue has undergone some changes, including the addition of a Rock Creek trim level. This new, adventure-inspired version stands out with Falken Wild Peak 235/65R17 all-terrain tires; 17-inch, satin-black wheels; TailorFit leatherette seats with contrasting stitching; a roof rack; and Rock Creek badges on the exterior and interior.

The 2026 Nissan Rogue is powered by a 1.5L VC-Turbo three-cylinder engine. It produces 201 horsepower and is paired with a continuously variable automatic transmission. The 2026 lineup includes five versions: S, SV with sunroof, SV Privilege, Rock Creek, and Platinum. The base price (MSRP) is $34,648.

Later this fall, Auto123 will travel to Franklin, Tennessee, to unveil the new Rogue PHEV (plug-in hybrid) with Christian Meunier, President of Nissan Americas.