Nissan Canada Announces Pricing for 2026 Rogue

Nissan Canada has unveiled pricing for its most popular vehicle in North America. For 2026, the recently updated Rogue compact SUV returns in the same form. The big news is the addition to the range of a new variant, the Rock Creek trim.

The entry-level Rogue will be sold starting at $34,398, but in reality, with transportation and preparation fees, dealership fees and the a/c tax, the actual bill amounts to $37,186.

| Photo: Nissan

The Rogue Rock Creek

The Rock Creek variant is part of an ever-growing trend across the industry: offering a model aimed at those with an itch for slightly more adventure.

The new trim will thus come with all-terrain tires, a Hill Descent Control system, a camera providing a panoramic view for off-road driving, water-repellent leatherette seats and tubular roof rails.

| Photo: Nissan

Technology in the 2026 Nissan Rogue

All 2026 Nissan Rogues come with the Nissan Safety Shield 360 safety suite, which includes a host of features such as:

• Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection

• Blind Spot and Rear Cross Traffic Alert with Automatic Emergency Braking

• Lane Departure Warning, as well as automatic high beams.

The model also comes standard with the Rear Door Alert.

| Photo: Nissan

Powertrain of the 2026 Nissan Rogue

All 2026 Rogues will continue to be powered by Nissan's 1.5L 3-cylinder turbo engine, which delivers 201 hp and 225 lb-ft of torque. This powertrain hasn’t been met with unanimous praise, but it is frugal, particularly on the highway - an average consumption of 6.0 to 6.5L/100 km is easily achievable.

2026 Nissan Rogue Canadian pricing

Here is the complete price list for the 2026 Nissan Rogue, without (and with) the aforementioned fees.

• Rogue S AWD – $34,398 ($37,186)

• Rogue SV AWD – $38,198 ($40,986)

• Rogue Rock Creek AWD – $41,398 ($44,186)

• Rogue Platinum AWD – $45,898 ($48,686)

With the SV model, you can opt for the Premium options package for $2,150. A premium paint finish is available for $250, while a two-tone combination will relieve you of $795.