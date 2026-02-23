Nissan is recalling over 730,000 current-generation Rogue SUVs in the U.S. and Canada for two separate problems related to its 1.5L 3-cylinder VC-Turbo engine. Close to 643,000 of the vehicles are in the U.S., while some 90,000 are in Canada.

The first recall affects 2024-2025 Rogue SUVs, the second 2023-2025 models.

The problems

The first recall is in response to a software problem that “could cause the electronic throttle chamber (ETC) to fail. If this happens, there could be a loss of power to the wheels,” according to Transport Canada. A sudden loss of power poses an obvious safety risk for vehicle occupants as well as for other road users.

The second recall goes beyond software glitches. Transport Canada explains that “on certain vehicles, the engine may not have been manufactured properly. As a result, the engine could make abnormal noises, and a warning light may turn on. If you continue to drive the vehicle with these symptoms, the engine could fail.” In this case, we have the same obvious safety risk, but also a risk of a fire breaking out.

2024 Nissan Rogue | Photo: Nissan

Both recalls only affect some vehicles equipped with the 1.5L variable compression (VC-Turbo) engine.

The solutions

The first recall is more easily solvable, and likely much cheaper for Nissan. Owners will be notified by mail and asked to bring their vehicle to their dealership, where the engine control module will be updated. The ETC will be inspected and replaced if necessary.

The second has more ominous implications, since the solution might require simply changing the engine. Technicians will also update the engine control module as part of this recall.

Transport Canada’s Recall Number for the first campaign is 2026-056. In all, 47,559 vehicles in Canada are subject to recall.

Transport Canada’s Recall Number for the second campaign is 2026-055. In all, 42,722 vehicles here are subject to recall.