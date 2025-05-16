The Nissan Sentra is one of the least expensive cars on the market, and to keep it that way, at least stateside, the company is reportedly considering moving production from Mexico to the U.S. to avoid tariffs.

The Sentra is currently assembled at the Aguascalientes plant in Mexico, located just over 500 km north of Mexico City.

Automotive News cited a Nissan supplier who told them that the automaker plans to move production of the model to its plant in Canton, Mississippi, where the Altima sedan and Frontier pickup truck are assembled.

| Photo: Nissan

Car and Driver shared a non-committal response from Nissan: “We regularly evaluate our industrial strategy with supplier partners based on market requirements. We’ve made no changes to our plan.”

That of course is the standard response from all carmakers right now as they navigate uncertainty regarding tariffs and how long they might stay in place.

One thing’s for sure: Nissan needs to sell vehicles, and given its financial struggles, it cannot afford to see any of its models underperform. The Sentra had an excellent year in 2024 in the U.S., precisely because it is an affordable car.

Moreover, Nissan is one of the companies that continues to offer more affordable vehicles to consumers, and in various forms (Versa, Sentra, Kicks). This is worth highlighting.