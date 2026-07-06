Toyota has announced a massive $3.6 billion investment to expand its manufacturing campus in San Antonio, Texas. The expansion will, the company says, create 2,000 jobs by 2030, and bring production of the Tacoma midsize pickup truck back to the United States from Mexico.

The investment will add a second vehicle assembly line and roughly double the footprint of the existing 2.7-million-square-foot facility. This strategic upgrade will boost the plant's annual capacity from 200,000 to 350,000 units. The San Antonio site, which already builds the full-size Tundra pickup and Sequoia SUV, will phase in the Tacoma over the next four years as production winds down at Toyota's facility in Tijuana, Mexico.

Toyota Tacoma TRD Offroad | Photo: Toyota

Obviously, this announcement comes in a particular context, as the U.S. administration applies heavy pressure on carmakers to bring auto production to American soil at the expense of Canada and Mexico. The U.S. has also just entered a new phase in its negotiations with those two countries to replace the USMCA trade pact.

From Toyota’s perspective, this provides clear advantages in terms of tariff relief, and it positions Toyota to challenge General Motors for the top spot in U.S. auto sales. While rivals like GM have stumbled due to a heavy reliance on all-electric lineups, Toyota’s focus on high-demand hybrids has narrowed the sales gap significantly. Greater domestic U.S. production in its arsenal puts the auto giant on firmer ground.

"By expanding our San Antonio plant, we are deepening our commitment to American manufacturing," said Ted Ogawa, Toyota Motor North America President and CEO, citing immense confidence in the region's workforce.

The expansion has been met with enthusiastic praise from state and local leaders, including Texas Governor Greg Abbott and San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones. It adds to an already bustling year for the South Side facility, which recently announced a $531 million investment to build a new rear axle plant on campus, bringing an additional 400 jobs to the region.

Toyota did not make mention in its statement announcing the new investment of the fate that awaits workers at the Tijuana plant, or whether it plans to replace Tacoma production with something else.