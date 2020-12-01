Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Technology

Nissan Studio Canada, for Car Shopping in the Pandemic Age… and Beyond

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

The coronavirus pandemic has forced everyone to think a little differently, including manufacturers. At Nissan, a project that had been suggested some 18-24 months ago has seen its implementation accelerated in response to the realities imposed by the coronavirus. Indeed, the year 2020 has forced us all to face a new reality, that of home confinement.

And thus the Nissan Studio, a Canadian initiative of the Japanese company, was born more quickly than expected. And what is the Nissan Studio? It's quite simple, actually: it represents another way to shop for your next vehicle, from the safety of home.

But there's more to it than that.

With travel difficult, even prohibited at times, Nissan now offers you an interactive experience with a specialist to discover its product line. For the launch of the program, a studio was opened in the Toronto area where you can discover the new 2021 Rogue, as well as the Sentra that was renewed last year.

Once the program is up and running, the studio space will be larger (it currently occupies space in a shopping mall) and several vehicles will be on site, ready to be discovered virtually.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Nissan Studio
Photo: Nissan
Nissan Studio

Virtual tire kicking
Basically, if you're interested in a model, you can visit Nissan’s website and make an appointment for a virtual visit with an agent, who will contact you. From then on, you'll “meet” with them in the Nissan studio to discover the model you're interested in. The agent will be on site and ready to answer your questions, but also to show you what you want to see of the vehicle. For example, if you want to see what the door opening angle for rear seat access looks like, the agent will do it, camera in hand, to make you live the experience as if you were there. Ask nicely and they might even kick the tires for you.

You want to know how the CarPlay application is connected to the multimedia system? No problem: your wish is their command. And the service is not only for those interested in a new model. Current owners of a Nissan vehicle can make an appointment to learn how to access certain information from the dashboard, for example. Simply make an appointment and an agent will walk you through things remotely.

Representative with camera in the Nissan Studio
Photo: Nissan
Representative with camera in the Nissan Studio

The approach is generating interest, says Nissan, but in the longer run it will be interesting to see what happens post-pandemic, when folks will once again be able to move around freely. And of course, expect adjustments to be made to the system as manufacturers discover and explore the possibilities that are available to everyone with this kind of technology.

One thing is certain: the pandemic will change certain habits, and the natural evolution of things also has the effect of making us live differently. The Nissan Studio is coming at a key moment and could be here for a long time to come.

See also: 2021 Nissan Rogue First Drive: Aggressively Conservative

The 2021 Nissan Rogue
Photo: Nissan
The 2021 Nissan Rogue
The Nissan Studio in Toronto
Photo: Nissan
The Nissan Studio in Toronto

You May Also Like

Hyundai Canada Offers From-Home Test Drives

Hyundai Canada Offers From-Home Test Drives

Hyundai Canada has announced it will offer at-home road tests in response to the realities imposed by the pandemic. The goal is to provide greater flexibilit...

Nissan Titan Out of Canada After 2021

Nissan Titan Out of Canada After 2021

Nissan Canada will stop offering the Titan pickup truck on the Canadian market after the 2021 model year. To explain its decision, Nissan points to the model...

Hyundai Canada Offers Dealer Invoice Pricing to Frontline Workers

Hyundai Canada Offers Dealer Invoice Pricing to Frontline...

In a move to recognize the efforts of first responders and healthcare workers during the pandemic, Hyundai Canada is making frontline workers an exclusive of...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Bollinger B2
Bollinger Shows Production Versions of its B1...
Article
Chevrolet Camaro SS
California, Washington State Ban Camaro SS an...
Article
2020 Hyundai Sonata
Hyundai Canada Offers From-Home Test Drives
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

It's the Toyota RAV4 Prime’s Turn to Fail Swedish Mag’s Moose Test
It's the Toyota RAV4 Prime’s ...
Video
2021 Mazda CX-5 100th Anniversary Edition Review: Celebrating in Style
2021 Mazda CX-5 100th Anniver...
Video
Hyundai Unveils E-GMP Modular Platform for Electric Vehicless
Hyundai Unveils E-GMP Modular...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 