The coronavirus pandemic has forced everyone to think a little differently, including manufacturers. At Nissan, a project that had been suggested some 18-24 months ago has seen its implementation accelerated in response to the realities imposed by the coronavirus. Indeed, the year 2020 has forced us all to face a new reality, that of home confinement.

And thus the Nissan Studio, a Canadian initiative of the Japanese company, was born more quickly than expected. And what is the Nissan Studio? It's quite simple, actually: it represents another way to shop for your next vehicle, from the safety of home.

But there's more to it than that.

With travel difficult, even prohibited at times, Nissan now offers you an interactive experience with a specialist to discover its product line. For the launch of the program, a studio was opened in the Toronto area where you can discover the new 2021 Rogue, as well as the Sentra that was renewed last year.

Once the program is up and running, the studio space will be larger (it currently occupies space in a shopping mall) and several vehicles will be on site, ready to be discovered virtually.

Virtual tire kicking

Basically, if you're interested in a model, you can visit Nissan’s website and make an appointment for a virtual visit with an agent, who will contact you. From then on, you'll “meet” with them in the Nissan studio to discover the model you're interested in. The agent will be on site and ready to answer your questions, but also to show you what you want to see of the vehicle. For example, if you want to see what the door opening angle for rear seat access looks like, the agent will do it, camera in hand, to make you live the experience as if you were there. Ask nicely and they might even kick the tires for you.

You want to know how the CarPlay application is connected to the multimedia system? No problem: your wish is their command. And the service is not only for those interested in a new model. Current owners of a Nissan vehicle can make an appointment to learn how to access certain information from the dashboard, for example. Simply make an appointment and an agent will walk you through things remotely.

Photo: Nissan Representative with camera in the Nissan Studio

The approach is generating interest, says Nissan, but in the longer run it will be interesting to see what happens post-pandemic, when folks will once again be able to move around freely. And of course, expect adjustments to be made to the system as manufacturers discover and explore the possibilities that are available to everyone with this kind of technology.

One thing is certain: the pandemic will change certain habits, and the natural evolution of things also has the effect of making us live differently. The Nissan Studio is coming at a key moment and could be here for a long time to come.

Photo: Nissan The 2021 Nissan Rogue