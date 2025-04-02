Nissan Canada released sales results for the first three months of 2025 today. Overall, the group experienced a slight increase in transactions, but the situation is less rosy over at Infiniti.

Nissan recently reaffirmed its commitment to its luxury brand, announcing plans for new models in the coming years. Let's just say Infiniti will want those to arrive sooner than later, because its current models are no longer enough to carry the brand.

The automaker’s lineup right now includes four vehicles - the QX50 SUV and its coupe version QX55, as well as the QX60 and QX80.

While the QX80 has just been renewed, it remains a relative niche product given its price point of over $100,000.

The QX60 dates from 2022 and was partially revised for 2025, and at present it’s largely what’s keeping the brand afloat.

As for the QX50 and QX55 SUVs, their departure from the range has already been announced; they are on their final laps.

The 2025 Infiniti QX60 | Photo: Infiniti

A 16-percent drop

Infiniti sold 1,251 vehicles between January 1 and March 31, 2025, a decrease of 16.54 percent compared to the same period in 2024 when it moved 1,499 units.

For the QX55, the decline was 62.16 percent, with 70 units sold compared to 185 last year. The QX50 racked up 171 sales, down 32.23 percent from 264 in 2024. The decline for the QX60 is less dramatic, with a drop of 3.94 percent (707 sales versus 736 last year).

On the positive side of the ledger, we do find the QX80, which sold for 255 units this year, up from 158 between January 1 and March 31, 2024.

We might as well also mention that Infiniti sold 47 Q50 sedans and one Q60 coupe this year to date. Both are gone from the lineup, but some dealers still have stock.

The figures speak for themselves: Infiniti needs new blood.

The Nissan logo | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Nissan

Nissan is seeing some progress in 2025. Overall, sales climbed by 3.84 percent, from 28,048 to 29,124 units. Factor in Infiniti's numbers and the carmaker is still ahead this year over last, by 2.8 percent.

Among the notable results, we can count the new Kicks, of which 4,542 units sold. Better, the Kicks Play, the old-generation model that’s staying in the catalog, sold for 5,359 units, a jump of 16.53 percent compared to 2024 (4,599 units). Further proof that consumers are looking for and buying more affordable models. That is a pressing need across the industry and Nissan is one of the companies that is answering the call in this regard.

The 2025 Nissan Kicks | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Fun fact: sales of the new Kicks amounted roughly to those of the now-defunct Qashqai. Nissan sold 4,767 units of that model in the first three months of 2024.

And while we’re on affordable cars, sales of the Sentra sedan jumped in Q1 by 44.24 percent, from 2,229 to 3,215 units, despite it being rather an aging model, having launched in December 2019 for the 2020 model-year. The Versa remained relatively stable (1,246 vs 1,267 last year, for a drop of 1.66 percent).

The Altima? 691 units sold compared to 357 in 2024. Even the sporty Z did well; 167 sales against 58 for the first three months of 2024.

The 2025 Nissan Rogue Rock Creek | Photo: Nissan

Nissan will be less happy with the results of its flagship SUV models. The Rogue is down 11 percent so far this year (9,965 compared to 11,197) and the Pathfinder dropped 31.89 percent (1,239 against 1,819). The new Murano did see a jump of 18.31 percent (1,286 against 1,087), but the model hasn’t been universally acclaimed, and its honeymoon could fade.

Finally, we note gains for the Frontier (728, up from 389) and the all-electric Ariya (792 units, versus 470).

Aside from sales numbers, the thing to watch for in the coming weeks and months is the state of merger/partnership discussions between Nissan and Honda, now said to be back on. And while that goes on, we should start seeing some of those promised new Nissan and Infiniti models get unveiled and then hit the market.

Buyers looking for affordable new vehicles will wish Nissan all the success possible, since it is one of the carmakers attempting to deliver those to consumers.