Nissan Titan to Be Pulled from U.S. Market after 2024

• Nissan is pulling the Titan full-size pickup from U.S. market after 2024.

In November 2019, Nissan presented a revised and renewed Titan pickup truck in Utah. The idea, to give its full-size pickup a second wind.

The company knew it wasn’t about to compete on even terms with the big three American manufacturers in the segment, but it had hopes of being the rest of the best in it.

In 2021, to no one's great surprise, Nissan pulled the model from the Canadian market, although it would continue on in the United States. After all, more than $300 million had been invested in the update, so it had to pay for itself.

But now the Titan is being withdrawn south of the border as well. Nissan has just announced details for the 2024 lineup there, and consumers will be treated to a limited offering. Never a good sign for a struggling model.

The sales figures explain the decision pretty succinctly. The Titan had its best year on the U.S. market in 2005, with 86,945 sales. Between 2009 and 2016, Nissan never managed to sell 25,000 annually. During the 2017 redesign, results rose again, to 52,924, but it's been on the decline ever since. In 2022, just 15,064 units were sold. Each year, Ford sells over 750,000 F-150s in North America, and has already reached the million-unit mark annually.

All of which to say that the end is in sight for this model. The Carscoops outlet cites a source who refers to an “an internal company document proving production at the Canton, [Mississippi] plant is coming to an end.”

2022 Nissan Titan, red Photo: Nissan

Nissan confirms Titan withdrawal

Contacted by several media outlets, Nissan finally stated that “Production of the Nissan Titan is scheduled to end summer 2024 at our Canton plant in Mississippi. Under Nissan’s Ambition 2030 vision of an electrified future, we are accelerating the process of transforming the Canton plant with the latest in EV manufacturing technology. This will support production of two all-new, all-electric vehicles. There will be no workforce reductions due to this action. Titan has been an important nameplate for Nissan in North America for 20 years, and we’re grateful to the dealers, customers, and thousands of employees who have played pivotal roles throughout Titan's lifecycle.”

This is disappointing for those who loved the difference this model offered. But, as we've seen with Toyota's colossal investments in trying to break into the North American full-size pickup market, it's very difficult for a foreign manufacturer to make its mark there.

Nissan is finally throwing in the towel.