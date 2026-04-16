Nissan has got many folks hot and bothered about the return of the Xterra, long rumoured but officially confirmed last week at the presentation of its global Vision plan. Out of that event came a single first teaser image, of the rugged SUV’s front end.

“Badass is back”

It hasn’t taken the automaker long to share a follow-up image, though. Christian Meunier, Chairman of Nissan Americas, has shared a silhouette shot of the vehicle’s profile, captioned with the straight-to-the-point “Badass is back.”

The image reveals both not that much and a lot: namely, that the SUV’s identity is unmistakable as a boxy and chiseled off-roader.

| Photo: Nissan

Digging further into the image reveals a few specific design elements:

- Squared-off edges - The silhouette features upright sides and a throwback greenhouse reminiscent of the original “cult classic” model;

- Off-road geometry - The vehicle appears to have significant ground clearance along with aggressive approach and departure angles;

- Tailgate-mounted spare - In a departure from previous generations, a spare tire is clearly visible hanging off the rear, signaling a more rugged, utilitarian intent.

- Adventure-ready roof - While the roof remains obscured, a chunky rack appears to be perched up top, ready for gear.

First of several

Nissan is positioning the Xterra as a “heartbeat model” for the U.S. market, focusing on “body-on-frame strength”. Underpinning the SUV is an all-new ladder-frame platform that will eventually support a family of four vehicles, including the next-generation Frontier pickup and a more rugged version of the Pathfinder.

Perhaps most importantly for enthusiasts, Nissan is bucking the industry trend of downsizing to turbocharged 4-cylinders. The Xterra will be powered by a V6 engine, with a V6 hybrid option also confirmed for those seeking electrification without sacrificing towing or off-road capability.

Countdown to 2027

With production slated for Nissan’s plant in Canton, Mississippi, the Xterra is expected to officially debut in 2027 as a 2028 model. Though as we mentioned last week, availability in Canada remains a question mark due to current counter-tariffs imposed on U.S.-built vehicles imported into the country.

In the meantime, the company has started what is likely a drip-drip-drip of teasers. Thie time, we get confirmation that Nissan is taking direct aim at the Toyota 4Runner and Ford Bronco with a vehicle that prioritizes heritage and actual ruggedness.