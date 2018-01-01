Nissan Canada has announced official fuel consumption figures for the new Z sports car coming to market this spring.

What owners get will depend, of course, on the transmission they choose. The manual gearbox could well be the most popular configuration among buyers of this sporty car – and it is the standard unit - but it will cost them more in gas if it is. Nissan has given 11.9L/100 km as the official figure.

As for the optional automatic transmission, a 9-speed automatic unit with paddle shifters, it will deliver 10.6L/100 km in combined driving.

Nissan’s next-generation Z two-seat coupe comes with 3.0L twin-turbo V6 engine, the same as found in the Q50 Red sport sedan and Q60 Red sport coupe over at Infiniti, albeit with a few tweaks. Output is 400 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque.

Photo: Nissan The Nissan Z, profile

Here are the full fuel consumption numbers for the upcoming new Nissan Z:

With manual transmission - 13.4/10.0/11.9L/100 km (city/highway/combined)

With automatic transmission - 12.3/8.6/10.6L/100 km (city/highway/combined)

In case you’re wondering, the new Z is slightly less fuel-efficient overall than its predecessor (11.5L/100 km combined then, 11.9L/100 km now) if you choose the manual gearbox, and slightly more fuel-efficient if you tick off the auto option (11.1L/100 km combined then, with a 7-speed auto), 10.6L/100 km now with the 9-speed).

Bit by bit, we’re getting a more rounded picture of the new Nissan Z ahead of its commercial launch, but one thing we’re still waiting for is pricing. That shouldn’t be long in coming, though, since it will be at dealers in spring and we are now, for all intents and purposes, in spring!

Stay tuned for that, and as well for our first drive review, coming up in early May!