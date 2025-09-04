The Nissan Z needs no introduction. It has been the face of the Nissan brand since its launch in 1969. And it stands out even more today given how rare sports cars have become on the market.

The regular version of the model was updated in 2022, and as expected, it was introduced with a choice of two transmissions: a nine-speed automatic, but also a six-speed manual.

It was generally assumed the higher-performance NISMO variant would get the stick shift for its launch in 2024, but not so - only the automatic transmission was offered.

The automaker has had a change of heart. Christian Meunier, President of Nissan Americas, confirmed on a podcast hosted by Automotive News that the sports car prepared will soon get a three-pedal configuration.

The transmission will be the same as in the regular version, but with some modifications.

| Photo: K.Soltani

The NISMO version of the Z uses the regular model’s 3.0L twin-turbo V6, but the engine offers an additional 20 hp and 34 lb-ft of torque, for a total output of 420 hp and 384 lb-ft of torque. This is mainly due to improvements in the cooling system, boost pressure and ignition timing.

The model is also fitted with stabilizer bars to make it more agile, as well as stiffer springs and sharper dampers.

Time will tell if the addition of a stick shift option helps the product's sales, which are “niche” level, let’s say. The Z has many qualities and a very reasonable price tag of under $55,000, considering what it delivers, but it remains a rare sight on our roads.

At the very least, Nissan is making a necessary correction, if only for posterity's sake.