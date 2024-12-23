• Auto123 reviews the 2024 Nissan Z NISMO.

For going on six decades, the Nissan Z has held a special place in the hearts of sports car fans. Born in 1969 as the Datsun 240Z, this car has stood the test of time, retaining its sporty, accessible DNA.

After a noticeable absence, Nissan relaunched the Z in 2023 with a completely redesigned model, combining retro-modern design with current technology. And for 2024, the Japanese brand took the experience one step further with the NISMO version, designed to deliver even greater performance on the track.

So what does “NISMO” mean? It's a contraction of Nissan Motorsport, Nissan's sports division, responsible for the development of performance and racing cars since 1984. The 2024 Nissan Z NISMO thus benefits from Nissan Motorsport’s expertise in driving dynamics and aerodynamics.

2024 Nissan Z Nismo, in profile | Photo: K.Soltani

The 2024 Nissan Z NISMO - What's new?

The new Nismo version delivers increased power (420 hp) and torque (384 lb-ft), improved aerodynamics, Nismo suspension and brakes, and wider, grippier tires. This version also adds a new driving mode, Sport+, designed the track.

Design of the 2024 Nissan Z NISMO – 8.0/10

Unsurprisingly, the Z Nismo stands out for its aerodynamic design. The redesigned front bumper, with its Fairlady 240ZG-inspired “G-Nose”, gives it an aggressive look. The front canards, larger rear spoiler and specific side skirts help generate aerodynamic downforce that improves stability at high speeds, especially on the racetrack. Lift reduction starts at 77 km/h, a clear advantage for sporty driving.

Black 19-inch Rays wheels, fitted with Dunlop SP Sport Maxx GT600 tires that are wider than those on the standard Z, complete the sporty look and ensure optimal grip both on the track and on the road.

2024 Nissan Z NISMO, interior | Photo: Nissan

2024 Nissan Z NISMO, seats | Photo: Nissan

Inside

The interior of the Z NISMO is sober yet sporty. The Recaro leather and Alcantara seats are manually adjustable and offer excellent lateral support. What they aren’t, is particularly comfortable; they are hard enough that they might prove difficult to live with on longer trips. They are racing seats.

The steering wheel, wrapped in leather and Alcantara, is pleasant to the touch and incorporates a red marker at the 12 o'clock position to further evoke the track. The red anodized Start and drive mode buttons add a splash of virancy to the overall look and feel.

The start-up animation on the digital instrument cluster, with its “special red flash” and NISMO logo, reinforces the overall impression of sportiness.

2024 Nissan Z Nismo, data cluster | Photo: K.Soltani

Technology in the 2024 Nissan Z NISMO – 7.0/10

The 2024 Nissan Z NISMO offers a modern interior with a strong technological presence. A central touchscreen dominates the console. This screen can be used to manage a number of functions, such as the audio system, phones and certain applications. The interface is easy to use, even while driving. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto make it easy to connect your phone (via a cable).

Screen graphics are not the finest we’ve ever seen, and neither is the quality of the rearview camera image. But if sound quality is important to you, you should know that an 8-speaker Bose audio system is installed inside.

Directly in front of the driver is a 12.3-inch colour screen that replaces the traditional meters, and on which is displayed all important driving information. Speed is displayed both in figures and with a virtual needle, as on the old meters. The rev counter is also displayed digitally and with a needle, with a look reminiscent of the old Z models. As you climb the revs, the red zone of the tachometer lights up in red, a nice little detail.

The display also shows navigation indications, as well as car information such as fuel consumption, tire pressure and remaining range. You can even set certain car parameters, such as driving modes and driving aids.

Conveniently, you can customize the display to choose the information you want to see. And the screen is easy to use and read, even in bright sunlight.

2024 Nissan Z NISMO, front grille, headlight | Photo: K.Soltani

Powertrain of the 2024 Nissan Z NISMO – 8.5/10

The 2024 Nissan Z NISMO is equipped with the same twin-turbocharged 3.0L V6 as the other versions of the Z, but Nissan Motorsports reworked it for more power. It now develops 420 hp, 20 more than the standard Z. Torque has also been increased to 384 lb-ft, or 34 lb-ft more.

To achieve those figures, the folks at Nissan Motorsports increased turbo pressure and turbine speed. Engineers also improved the cooling system with a larger oil cooler and a more efficient intercooler circuit. Thanks to these modifications, the engine doesn’t overheat, even under track conditions.

And to make sure all that power is put to good use, the NISMO is equipped with a 9-speed automatic transmission, modified to deliver quicker gear changes.

2024 Nissan Z Nismo, three-quarters rear | Photo: K.Soltani

Driving the 2024 Nissan Z NISMO - 8.5/10

Despite a barely perceptible power difference at the wheel, the Z Nismo proves to be considerably sharper than the standard Z. Steering is precise and responsive, allowing you to place the car exactly where you want it. The car stays firmly planted when cornering, thanks to firmer suspension and wider tires that do an extraordinary job.

We were also pleasantly surprised by the ride comfort. Despite the sport suspension, the car absorbs ordinary road imperfections well, which is appreciable for everyday use. However, on really bad roads, things get a little more rock n roll. No choice but to slow down.

The engine is powerful and offers good acceleration, even at low revs. The automatic box does its job well, with very quick and smooth gear changes. And let's not forget the traction control, which does its utmost to keep the NISMO on a straight trajectory with every acceleration. It's amazing how much this little car pushes. We would have liked to have had the option of a manual gearbox, though, to really get the feel of the car.

Fuel consumption

According to Nissan Canada, the Z NISMO's fuel consumption is estimated at 14.1L/100 km city, 9.9L/100 km highway and 12.2L/100 km combined. Our figure after 214 km of mixed driving was 13.8L/100 km.

2024 Nissan Z Nismo, Nismo badging | Photo: K.Soltani

2024 Nissan Z NISMO pricing in Canada

The 2024 Nissan Z NISMO is priced starting at $75,998 (MSRP), which does not include shipping, preparation and taxes.

Some of your questions about the 2024 Nissan Z NISMO

Is the Z NISMO available with a manual transmission?

No, the Z NISMO is only available with a 9-speed automatic transmission.

What colours are available for the Z NISMO?

The Z NISMO is available in five colours: Three-coat Passion Red with black roof, Everest White Pearl with black roof, Stealth Grey with black roof, Two-tone Brilliant Silver with black roof.

2024 Nissan Z NISMO, rear | Photo: K.Soltani

The final word

We have to confess that we didn't have huge expectations regarding this NISMO before we drove it.

Let's be clear, the Z is an excellent car, and the standard version is already a great performer, especially with a starting price of $50,998. But 20 extra horses didn't seem enough to justify such a price difference and revolutionize the driving experience.

In reality, it's much more than 20 extra horses. The NISMO is a Z prepared for the track, with a strong character, but which can also be driven in town. From the moment you set off in it, it shows its character. Agile and precise, it makes you want to attack every bend. Even with its auto transmission, the Z NISMO a blast to drive.

The choice of Dunlop SP Sport Maxx GT600 tires and Akebono brakes contribute greatly to the driving pleasure. You feel safe and secure, and you want to push the car to its limits.

Competitors of the 2024 Nissan Z

- BMW M2

- Ford Mustang Dark Horse

- Porsche 718 Cayman

- Toyota GR Supra