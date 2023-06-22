Nissan Teases Next Z NISMO with Drift Video

Nissan Z Nismo unveiled Photo: Nissan

• The new Nissan Z NISMO will be unveiled this summer; here's a first video showing the car in action.

At Nissan, everything to do with sportiness is closely linked to the NISMO name, which comes from Nissan Motorsports. Fans of performance cars are always on the lookout for what's in store form the banner, especially with a model whose prerogative is to deliver pulse-raising exhilaration.

Like the Z coupe, for example. Renewed last year, it’s only been available in regular configuration up until now. It was only a matter of time before we heard about a NISMO version, and now the company is giving us a first glimpse of what's in store.

The next Nissan Z Nismo Photo: Nissan

Nissan says the Z NISMO will debut this summer, featuring enhancements designed to improve on-track performance, as well as distinct styling with traditional NISMO signature touches. The emphasis is on red. There are rocker panels in this colour, as well as contrasting interior touches for the seats, steering wheel and starter button.

To whet our appetites, the company shared a video showing the model in action, with three-time Formula Drift champion Chris Forsberg at the wheel.

We'll be back with all the details about this NISMO edition when they're shared by the brand.

Screen intro of the all-new Nissan Z Nismo Photo: Nissan

Nissan Z Nismo dashboard Photo: Nissan

Nissan Z Nismo seating Photo: Nissan