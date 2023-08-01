Nissan first shared images of the NISMO version of its sporty Z this past June. This was good news for performance enthusiasts, but it was tempered by clues that suggested the NISMO would only be offered with an automatic transmission.

Nissan has now confirmed that, having just released more information about the new model. While there’s no manual gearbox, there’s consolation in that the variant will offer more power and a recalibrated chassis. Not to mention, of course, that it will be easily recognizable on the road thanks to unique styling elements.

Design of the new 2024 Nissan Z NISMO Photo: Nissan

Design of the 2024 Nissan Z NISMO

On the outside, the model gets slightly different bumpers, side skirts and a rear spoiler. Most notable is the car's snout; Nissan says the lower, elongated nose is inspired by the iconic Fairlady 240ZG. The red stripe along the flanks is still a NISMO signature. The rear spoiler, with its distinctive three sections, is also larger than that of the Z Performance version. These aerodynamic additions are designed to reduce drag while producing more downforce. To what extent? No details yet.

Aldo exclusive to the model are 19-inch Rays wheels, half an inch wider than those on the Z Performance variant. They’re fitted with Dunlop SP Sport Maxx GT600 tires, again 10 mm wider than the Performance version. The colour palette includes black, white, silver and red, as well as the grey shown here.

Interior of 2024 Nissan Z NISMO Photo: Nissan

Inside the 2024 Nissan Z NISMO

On board, the changes are less drastic. The Recaro seats are covered in Alcantara, and the theme is dominated by red and black. A leather (Alcantara) steering wheel is present, and NISMO logos appear on the instrument cluster to help identify the model when starting off.

The all-new 2024 Nissan Z NISMO Photo: Nissan

Performance of the 2024 Nissan Z NISMO

Nissan has improved the engine oil cooling system, increased supercharging and revised the timing more aggressively to push performance to 420 hp and 384 lb-ft of torque, an increase of 20 and 34, respectively. The 9-speed auto transmission has been upgraded with a more robust clutch and a new gear ratio that better matches the mechanics of this version. Shifts are 50 percent faster, Nissan promises. Power is transmitted to the rear wheels via a clutch-mounted limited-slip differential.

Nissan has also added front and rear reinforcements to the chassis, increasing torsional rigidity by 2.5 percent. Springs are stiffer, shock absorbers have been readjusted and new anti-roll bars have been added, as have stiffer bushes on the suspension and steering rack. As with the Performance version, the NISMO variant also benefits from four-piston brake calipers at the front and two-piston calipers at the rear, but the front discs are one inch larger (for 15 inches).

The 2024 Nissan Z NISMO is due to arrive in dealerships this autumn.