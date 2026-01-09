The Nissan Z is the Japanese automaker’s quintessential sports model. In its latest version, the Z develops some 400 hp and draws on a long tradition in motorsport around the world. Now, the car will take centre stage in a spec racing series called Challenge Canada that will feature across Quebec and Ontario.

Challenge Canada promoter Jacques Deshaies directed the former Nissan Sentra Cup, which concluded its activities in the summer of 2025. He has now partnered on this new initiative with Steve Poulin, a businessman from Quebec’s Eastern Townships and himself a former Nissan Sentra Cup driver.

For Deshaies, this project is a continuation of work launched nearly a decade ago. In his view, “Drivers and the public have always loved spec series because, by using the same equipment, they allow us to see true battles on the track. By opting for more powerful cars, we believe the action will be even more exciting. But Sentra fans will also be delighted to see those surprising sedans back on track.”

A race of the now-defunct Sentra Cup series | Photo: Nissan

The new Challenge Canada series will thus bring together "spec" Nissan Zs (meaning no modifications are allowed) in its Class 1. The cars will be prepared by RH Motorsport, a specialist in the field. A Class 2 will also take to the track, regrouping the Nissan Sentras that participated in the cup of the same name over recent years.

The new series, sanctioned and supported by the GDS National Sporting Authority, will take place in both Ontario and Quebec with four competition weekends on the 2026 calendar. A fifth date may be added, but here’s the schedule as it stands now:

• Victoria Day Weekend, Canadian Tire Motorsport Park: 15–17 May 2026

• Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières: 7–9 August 2026

• Complexe ICAR – Mirabel: 28–29 August 2026

• Labour Day Sprints, Canadian Tire Motorsport Park: 4–6 September 2026

All races will subsequently be broadcast on RDS in the fall of 2026.

For the time being, regulations, technical details and the identities of the drivers have not yet been made public. But representatives from Challenge Canada will be present next week at the Montreal Auto Show, which opens to the public on January 16, to answer questions and officially launch the series. And yes, the “spec” Z and Sentra will there as well for you to check out.