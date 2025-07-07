The Polestar model range is expanding rapidly. The Polestar 3 and Polestar 4 are emerging on the market this year, and the brand has already confirmed the 5 and 6 are coming. This week, it confirmed there will be a Polestar 7, and it will be a compact SUV, and it will, barring obstacles, be with us in 2028.

Just a reminder that Polestar nomenclature system consists of naming its models according to when they launch; they have nothing to do with vehicle size, format or category.

The EV maker says the Polestar 7 “will utilize a technology base from Volvo Cars, benefiting from group component sharing, cell-to-body technology with next-generation battery density and performance, as well as the next generation of in-house developed e-motors.”

Polestar makes clear, though, that it will make the adaptations needed to ensure the vehicle is distinct and offers “the driving experience and performance characteristics that Polestar is known for”.

Speculation has settled on the idea that the model will be a Polestar version of Volvo's upcoming EX60, which itself is the all-electric version of the compact XC60 SUV.

The Polestar 7 is still some ways off, but the announcement does give an idea of the Volvo division's intentions. Production is planned for Europe, which will allow it to sidestep U.S. auto tariffs on Chinese-built vehicles.