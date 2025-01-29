Polestar 6 Postponed as Polestar 7 Prioritized

Sports car enthusiasts will have to wait: Polestar is postponing the launch of its Polestar 6 electric roadster. Originally scheduled for 2026, the model will be delayed to give priority to the Polestar 7 SUV.

A change of strategy for Polestar

The information, first revealed by CarExpert in Australia, was confirmed by a Polestar spokesperson to Motor Authority. “The long-awaited Polestar 6 will arrive at a later date,” said Mike Ofiara, pointing out that the brand will first continue the roll-out of Polestar models 3 and 4, followed by the Polestar 5 fastback and the Polestar 7 SUV. The Polestar 6 is now scheduled for after that.

The Polestar 6 concept | Photo: Polestar

A promising electric roadster

The Polestar 6 was presented as an O2 concept in March 2022, with production confirmation to follow. This two-seater roadster was to incorporate several innovations:

- Retractable hardtop retained from the concept.

- Shortened bonded-aluminum platform from the Polestar 5.

- Ultra-fast 800-volt charging.

- Powertrain with 884 hp and 664 lb-ft of torque, delivering 0-100 km/h in 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h.

The Polestar 7, a strategic SUV

The Polestar 7 compact SUV, in contrast, is potentially destined to replace the Polestar 2 as the brand’s entry-level model. Its main advantage? It will be manufactured in Europe, thus avoiding the 100-percent tax imposed on vehicles produced in China.

Obviously, the electric SUV has far greater commercial potential than the Polestar 6, first of all because of it vastly more popular format and thus higher sales ceiling, but also because it will be produced locally and thus more cheaply.

Polestar is making a strategic choice by favouring volume and profitability with the Polestar 7 before launching the more niche Polestar 6. While the switch may disappoint electric sports enthusiasts, it illustrates the priorities of today's electric vehicle market.