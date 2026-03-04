Polestar is partnering with Montreal-born professional tennis player Félix Auger-Aliassime who becomes the automotive brand’s global ambassador.

This comes a few months after Polestar named freestyle skier and Olympic medalist Justine Dufour-Lapointe as its Canadian ambassador.

The announcements reflect the Swedish electric vehicle manufacturer’s ambition to partner with elite athletes. Félix Auger-Aliassime is currently ranked ninth in the world in the ATP rankings.

| Photo: Polestar

The partnership between Polestar and the tennis ace will take shape during the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells taking place starting this week. In his new role, Félix Auger-Aliassime will notably drive Polestar vehicles at various tennis tournaments, including the National Bank Open in Montreal next August.

A sense of pride for Félix Auger-Aliassime

“I am proud to partner with Polestar at such a thrilling moment for both of us,” said Felix Auger-Aliassime. "Performance and precision are central to how I approach tennis and I see that same commitment in everything Polestar builds. It is important to me to align with brands that are looking forward and thinking about the future and I am excited to grow together.”

“At Polestar, leadership in performance goes beyond raw numbers — it’s about how design, innovation, and engineering come together with clarity and purpose,” said Hugues Bissonnette, Head of Polestar in Canada. “Félix demonstrates that same philosophy on the court, where precision, preparation, and intelligent execution define true performance. His mindset and presence make him a natural ambassador for our brand.”

About Polestar

A stand-apart luxury EV brand started by Volvo, Polestar currently markets only two models in Canada, the Polestar 3 electric SUV and Polestar 4 electric crossover. But the brand has announced an expansion plan that should get underway with a wagon variant of the Polestar 4, with a new generation of the Polestar 2 following right on its heels.

| Photo: Polestar