Polestar 6 Roadster Pushed Back to 2029 – or Later

The Polestar 6, in concept form | Photo: Polestar
Derek Boshouwers
 The Swedish EV maker is prioritizing more high-volume models for the coming few years, as per its announcement last week.

Last week’s announcement by Polestar that it will pursue an aggressive launch campaign for the next three years did leave one number conspicuously out: 6. 

The Polestar 6 roadster was first promised back in 2022, the company stating it was going to launch a production version of its O2 concept by 2026. Then in January of 2025, the company announced it was switching priorities and placing the debut of the Polestar 7 SUV ahead of the little roadster, citing the desire to produce higher-volume vehicles before getting into statement models like the 6.

Now, it appears the postponement of the Polestar 6 will stretch all the way to 2029, if not further.

| Photo: Polestar

Polestar 6
The two-seat EV is meant to incorporate several innovations, some if not all of which could still survive to 2029:

  •     - a retractable hardtop, retained from the concept;
  •     - a shortened version of the Polestar 5’s bonded-aluminum platform;
  •     - fast 800-volt charging;
  •     - an output of 884 hp and 664 lb-ft of torque, 0-100 km/h in 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h.

Polestar Michael Loscheller told AutoExpress recently that the company will continue the 6 as a high-end small-volume model, but that it will first target potentially more lucrative, higher-volume segments. The new timeline for the Polestar 6 is now thus 2029, and it might be later.

