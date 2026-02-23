Last week’s announcement by Polestar that it will pursue an aggressive launch campaign for the next three years did leave one number conspicuously out: 6.

The Polestar 6 roadster was first promised back in 2022, the company stating it was going to launch a production version of its O2 concept by 2026. Then in January of 2025, the company announced it was switching priorities and placing the debut of the Polestar 7 SUV ahead of the little roadster, citing the desire to produce higher-volume vehicles before getting into statement models like the 6.

Now, it appears the postponement of the Polestar 6 will stretch all the way to 2029, if not further.

| Photo: Polestar

Polestar 6

The two-seat EV is meant to incorporate several innovations, some if not all of which could still survive to 2029:

- a retractable hardtop, retained from the concept;

- a shortened version of the Polestar 5’s bonded-aluminum platform;

- fast 800-volt charging;

- an output of 884 hp and 664 lb-ft of torque, 0-100 km/h in 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h.

Polestar Michael Loscheller told AutoExpress recently that the company will continue the 6 as a high-end small-volume model, but that it will first target potentially more lucrative, higher-volume segments. The new timeline for the Polestar 6 is now thus 2029, and it might be later.