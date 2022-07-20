Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Polestar 6 Roadster Confirmed for 2026

Polestar 6 EV Concept, profile
Photo: Polestar
Polestar 6 EV Concept, profile

Last March, Polestar presented an absolutely spectacular concept of a roadster it called O2. Honestly, we didn't expect that design study to lead to a production model, but it appears now that it will.  Production. The company has now confirmed its intention to produce a fully realized version, one that will become the Polestar 6.

And to be clear, this will be a hold-on-to-your-hat kind of car: the Polestar 6 will feature a dual-motor configuration and offer all-wheel drive, with output estimated to reach 884 hp and 663 lb-ft of torque.

In fact, the model will share components with the upcoming Polestar 5, a performance-oriented GT sedan. Both models are conceived based on a 800-volt architecture, as well as a unique bonded aluminum chassis that was developed in-house to maximize stiffness while remaining very lightweight.

Browse cars for sale available near you

Polestar 6 EV Concept, front
Photo: Polestar
Polestar 6 EV Concept, front

Polestar didn't reveal all the technical information about the model - 2026 is still a long way off, after all - but it did mention that 0-100 km/h acceleration should take all of 3.2 seconds, with a top speed of 250 km/h.

Interestingly, the company announced that when it launches the model for 2026, a special limited-run edition called LA Concept will be offered, with only 500 units being built. This edition will feature the unique characteristics of the O2 Concept, including the sky blue paint finish, 21-inch wheels, and pale leather interior. You may recall as well that the concept presented last year had its own drone. No word on whether it will feature with the Polestar 6 LA Concept.

Incidentally, it is possible to reserve one of these Sky Blue babies now. The O2 concept will be on display this week in Monterey, California, as part of the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance celebrations.

Polestar 6 EV Concept, interior
Photo: Polestar
Polestar 6 EV Concept, interior
Polestar 6 EV Concept, three-quarters rear
Photo: Polestar
Polestar 6 EV Concept, three-quarters rear
Polestar 6 EV Concept, rear
Photo: Polestar
Polestar 6 EV Concept, rear
Photos:Polestar
Polestar 6 EV Concept pictures
See the complete Gallery

You May Also Like

Bentley’s EV: 1.5 Seconds from 0-97 km/h

Bentley’s EV: 1.5 Seconds from 0-97 km/h

Bentley's first electric car, scheduled for 2025, will be able to offer up to 1400 hp. Its 0-100 km/h time will be enough to induce nausea in some.

Porsche Looking at More Taycan Variants, Including a 2-Door Convertible Version

Porsche Looking at More Taycan Variants, Including a 2-Do...

Porsche’s Taycan product boss confirms that the automaker is not done conjuring up more variants of its successful new performance EV. The next couple of yea...

The Prototype 10: futuristic, high-performance… and electric!

The Prototype 10: futuristic, high-performance… and elect...

INFINITI is back at Pebble Beach, for the second straight year. The automaker will unveil a stunning new high-performance concept car during the 2018 edition...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Cadillac Escalade
GM Recalls Nearly 500,000 Full-Size SUVs Over...
Article
2023 Dodge Hornet
The 2023 Dodge Hornet, Step One in the Brand’...
Article
2023 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Bison
Chevrolet Busts Out 2023 Silverado ZR2 Bison
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Acura Teases Precision EV Concept Set to Be Unveiled Next Week
Acura Teases Precision EV Con...
Video
Jeep Vaunts New Wipers Designed to Make Off-Roaders’ Lives Easier
Jeep Vaunts New Wipers Design...
Video
Volkswagen Plans Electric Pickup, SUV in North America Under Scout Banner
Volkswagen Plans Electric Pic...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 