Porsche Looking at More Taycan Variants, Including a 2-Door Convertible Version

This week the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo version rolled across computer and smartphone screens for the first time, but it’s clear that the German automaker is likely not done birthing other variants of the popular performance EV. Did we mention how successful Porsche’s first response to Tesla has been since it debuted?

Taycan product head Stefan Weckbach spoke with the Autocar outlet this week and confirmed that Porsche is still actively playing with the idea of producing additional variants of the model. The first candidates are two-door coupe and convertible models. Porsche is also said to be considering developing a low-slung estate version, essentially an all-electric counterpart to the Panamera Sport Turismo. Or think of as the Taycan Cross Turismo, but without the elevated ground clearance and other off-roading functionalities. Said Weckbach,

“…the platform is perfect for future additional product ideas, and we are thinking in different directions.”

- Stefan Weckbach, Porsche Taycan product head

He pointed out that developing a coupe version and a convertible (also two-door) Taycan are both technically possible. That doesn’t guarantee anything, of course, and the executive acknowledged that the automaker would have to weigh consumer interest carefully before greenlighting either project.

2021 Porsche Taycan
Photo: V.Aubé
2021 Porsche Taycan

Frankly we’ll be the first to express our shock if we don’t see an additional Taycan iteration or two come down the pipeline in the next couple of years. Remember that Porsche has committed to getting the electric-powered component of its lineup to the 80-percent mark by 2030; it’s going to have to produce new models to get there. Already, we know that the next-generation Macan will run on electric power across the range, and that an electric Cayenne is almost certain before too long. To that latter point, Weckbach confirmed that “there will be a day when we talk about an electric Cayenne”. Clear enough.

