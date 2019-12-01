Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Polestar Precept Delivers a Vision of the Brand’s Future

The Polestar brand currently offers only two vehicles, but that will soon change. Volvo's fledgling division is serious about establishing itself in the luxury electric car market, and the presentation of a new concept is proof of that.

The new design study is meant to provide a glimpse of the company's future design products. The Precept study will be presented publicly at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show next week.

Taking the form of an elegant 4-door model, it features an updated design language that emphasizes the brand's three core values: purity, progressiveness and performance. The exterior is highlighted by the front end, which essentially consists of a transparent panel instead of the traditional grille, and which conceals two radar sensors and a high-definition camera. The panel is surrounded by an evolution of the “Thor’s Hammer” LED headlamps, a signature Volvo and Polestar design element.

Photo: Polestar

The aim here was to create a very stylish and aerodynamically efficient model. For example, the integrated front fender just above the grille channels air over the hood, while at the rear, the wide blade of light covers the entire width of the car and is extended by vertical airfoils. If you look at the side profile, you'll also notice that small cameras replace the traditional side mirrors.

The interior is just as simple and elegant. The manufacturer gave us a glimpse of it a few days ago and now we get a closer look at the new multimedia system that was developed in cooperation with Google and is based on Android. It uses a 15-inch central screen, complemented by a 12.5-inch unit for the driver.

The system offers advanced functions, including one that monitors the driver's attention, as well as proximity sensors that deliver information in a "controlled manner". The system will warn users if they spend too much time looking at the screen rather than the road. In addition, most of the interior materials are new to the brand and can reduce weight and plastic waste by up to 80%.

Photo: Polestar

“Polestar Precept’s aesthetics are rooted in cutting-edge technology rather than looking back in time at historical, automotive references. At Polestar, we see technology as an enabler, as a tool to solve our society’s problems and we translated this attitude into a new set of design principles. The combination of sustainable materials and high-tech smart systems opens an entirely new chapter of avant-garde luxury design and shows where Polestar is heading.”

- Maximilian Missoni, Head of Design at Polestar

Photo: Polestar
Photos:Polestar
Polestar Precept concept pictures
