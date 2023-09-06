• Auto123 gets in a first drive of the 2024 Polestar 2.

Denver, CO - For 2024, Polestar is growing its lineup as the fully electric Volvo subsidiary continues its quest to compete with the big players in the luxury field. In addition to a new model – the Polestar 3 crossover – we get a mid-cycle refresh of the Polestar 2 compact sedan, available in both single motor ($54,950) and dual motor ($62,050) configurations. There are some styling tweaks, but the biggest change is under the hood as the powertrain gets a comprehensive update.

2024 Polestar 2, three-quarters rear Photo: Auto123

Design of the 2024 Polestar 2 – 7/10

Those styling updates don’t range much past a tweaking of the front fascia that sees a smoother bumper shape as well as the addition of the “SmartZone” panel where a blacked-out grille panel used to sit. For ‘24, it holds the sensors for the forward collision assist as well as optional adaptive cruise control.

The most obvious change is the wheels, which get a new forged 20-inch design on models equipped with the Performance pack. That also adds Brembo brakes with four-piston front calipers finished in gold, which in turn are matched by gold-tipped filler caps. It’s eye-catching without being too over-the-top.

On the other hand, maybe the Polestar 2 could stand being a little more over-the-top. It looks handsome enough with its Volvo-esque DRLs, and the thin wraparound taillamps attached at their base by a light bar and the new wheels are cool. But every available colour except one is a variation on silver: black-ish silver, blu-ish silver and so on. That last one is probably the most eye-catching along with the available white but there is no red option, no green. Even like a champagne-style gold would be nice.

Polestar maintains that’s their image and that’s what their customers are after. But when I pressed a little harder, it did sound like perhaps there could be something brighter on the way, especially when it comes to upcoming models like the Polestar 3 and Polestar 4 grand tourer. For now, the Polestar 2 looks somewhat Volvo S60-esque.

It's not a bad look per se, and the hatchback profile that’s slightly kicked up at the rear is cool. It’s just not the most distinctive.

2024 Polestar 2, interior Photo: Auto123

Interior of the 2024 Polestar 2 – 7.5/10

Say what you will about Polestar’s styling, there’s a consistency both outside and in. There are your token bright spots inside such as the Performance model’s gold seatbelts and a standard digital display on all models, but otherwise we’re talking high quality but tame execution.

Straight edges and broad surfaces abound, often draped in warming materials that are sourced from recycled natural fibres that allow Polestar to classify it as “vegan”. Well played.

The airiness provided by the optional fixed glass roof is also nice, the cockpit made to feel airier still if you opt for the lighter colour option. It’s nice, but there’s no sunshade and while the glass is treated to reduce glare, when the hot Colorado sun got in, some proper shade would have been welcome.

Other than that, the front seats are comfortable places to sit and properly supportive with standard seat heating as standard. Ventilated seats are also offered, but only on cars spec’ed with the leather interior. The leather, by the way, comes sourced from the leather smiths at Bridge of Weir in Scotland. Needless to say, it’s properly sumptuous.

Other seating materials include the durable wetsuit material-like Weave Tech that is designed to better regulate seat surface temp – it’s that material that earns that “vegan” designation. Base cars, meanwhile, get a material simply called “textile”.

While the front seats work well in the comfort and ergonomic senses (with the exception, perhaps, of the cupholder mounted within the centre armrest’s storage bin and under its lid – would rather a simple cubby there), the rear seats probably are best reserved for kids or smaller adults, especially on cars equipped with the glass roof as headroom there is already at a premium. Not having a heated steering wheel as standard will also be a sore spot, especially for Canadian drivers.

2024 Polestar 2, multimedia screen Photo: Auto123

Technology in the 2024 Polestar 2 – 8.5/10

The on-board tech is still dominated by the 11.2-inch vertical display that comes standard with Google built-in (which includes standard apps such as Google maps, and the ability to log in to your own Google account from the car). But a host of previously optional features have been made standard for 2024, including a 360-degree parking camera, wireless charging, blind spot system and cross-traffic alert as well as auto-dimming mirrors on both sides. Adaptive cruise control remains part of the Pilot tech package.

All in all, it’s a comprehensive list and having all that added tech as standard is nice. The base MSRP has edged up as a result, but that will often happen year-to-year with cars that don’t get this kind of feature boost.

The one issue that’s been present for some time on both Polestars and Volvos remains: the need to navigate a few text-heavy menus to activate your brake regen level, climate control and so forth when a single hard button would be nice. It’s an improvement over older Volvos for sure, but I would have liked to see them do more here.

2024 Polestar 2, front Photo: Auto123

Driving the 2024 Polestar 2 – 7.5/10

Like the drum-tight interior suggests, the name of the game with the Polestar 2 is serenity. Even with the larger rolling stock it’s incredibly calm and quiet inside, the car cutting silently through the air at a better rate than its shape suggests – the smoother front fascia helps in this regard. Add a ride that’s tuned on the softer side of firm, and you have a car that drives like a compact luxury sedan should.

However, at over 2,000 kg, the Polestar 2 is heavy and the steering is a little on the lazy side, even in the “firm” setting, which along with a TCS tweak is really the only drive mode adjusting one can do. As a result the weight isn’t disguised quite as much as it could be.

This is less of an issue on the single-motor car. As mentioned, it is now rear-wheel- instead of front-wheel-drive as it was previous. This makes for a more dynamic drive, one that feels more detailed than what you get from the dual-motor model. This is even though the latter makes 421 hp (455 with the Performance Pack) and 546 lb-ft of torque, compared to the 299 hp and 361 lb-ft made by the single-motor model. The RWD car just feels more responsive, more agile – indeed, more driver-centric and involving – than the AWD variant.

The single-motor is also the mileage champ to the tune of 516 km to the dual-motor’s 444 km, which drops to 397 km with the Performance Pack.

Helping achieve those numbers is a one-pedal drive system that can be set to two levels or turned off completely, though it never feels too grabby.

You do feel that dearth in power - remember, it’s heavy - under certain conditions (namely accelerating on a hill or when at higher speeds), and the dual-motor Performance Pack car definitely earns better marks here. You feel just that much less exposed in those conditions with that powertrain, and there are many who will appreciate that.

2024 Polestar 2, profil Photo: Auto123

Some of your questions about the 2024 Polestar 2

What’s storage like in the Polestar 2?

Aside from the cupholder in the central cubby, storage is quite good with both a frunk and rear hatch with underfloor storage. It’s enough to store up to 1,130 litres of cargo capacity, including 34 in the frunk in both dual- and single-motor configurations.

Is there a heads-up display?

A HUD is not an option because according to Polestar, buyers aren’t that enamoured with the tech so it was never in the plans.

The final word

The power gap between the two versions of the Polestar 2 isn’t so notable that I’ll crown an easy winner. The RWD model is a more-involved vehicle – and one you can enjoy for longer, thanks to that range. Moving to a RWD alignment was a smart move by Polestar; the company had surely noticed it worked well enough in the Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5, to name those.

It does feel a little trapped between two worlds, though; Polestar will say they have the Tesla Model 3 in their sights and even the Mercedes-EQ EQE sedan. It doesn’t have quite the oomph that those do in terms of tech and driving dynamics. But the Polestar’s cost of entry is easier on the wallet – and you can never quite forget the Volvo connection.

That’s no bad thing – Volvos are mostly really good – but it takes the sheen a little off of Polestar as a brand. That will change of course as the Polestar lineup swells but until then, it’s going to be a bit of a bumpy road for the carmaker as it builds up an identity.

