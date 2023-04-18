2025 Polestar 4: The Evolution of the Precept Concept

2025 Polestar 4 - Profile Photo: Polestar

• Polestar unveils its fourth all-electric model, the 2025 Polestar 4.

• This coupe-like SUV is inspired by the 2020 Precept concept.

• The Polestar 4 is expected to arrive in Canada in 2024.

You may recall a certain concept presented in 2020 by fledgling automaker Polestar; you may recall it especially because of its spectacular lines. The company thought so highly of the Precept, it described it as “the future of the automobile”.

Modesty be damned!

Three years later, we get a production version inspired by that prototype. The Polestar 4 was unveiled today by the electric automaker that is de facto Volvo's electric division. We're really talking about a cross between an SUV and a car.

A second model is on the way that also has its roots in the Precept concept. The Polestar 5 will reportedly hew even closer to the lines of the study.

2025 Polestar 4 - Front Photo: Polestar

Aesthetically, the Polestar 4's nose features a hooked headlight design, with the lights presented in mirrored fashion on each side of the vehicle. The snout is pointed and only one air intake is visible, on the lower grille. The vehicle has a fastback roof that extends towards the rear and ends in a panel… without a window. The back end also features a single light spanning the width of the vehicle.

Many of the design elements of the earlier Precept concept are thus present, but in a slightly different vehicle format. As mentioned, it's the Polestar 5 that is likely to look more like the study.

2025 Polestar 4 - Interior Photo: Polestar

On board, the presentation is more minimalist than that of the Polestar 2. The dashboard has two screens, including a 15.4-inch unit for the multimedia system. That system takes the name Android Automotive OS, but still offers Apple CarPlay compatibility.

In front of the driver is a 10.2-inch screen that acts as an instrument cluster. Another screen, this one by the windshield, shows information from the head-up display system. Its size is impressive at 14.7 inches. The background colour can also change for better visibility in certain circumstances.

The interior is fitted with materials designed with sustainable development in mind.

2025 Polestar 4 - Three-quarters rear Photo: Polestar

The Polestar 4 will be powered by one or two electric motors, depending on the version. The base model has a single rear motor with 268 hp and 253 lb-ft of torque. The dual-motor option offers 536 hp and 506 lb-ft of torque.

A performance package will be available with this version. This will include four-piston Brembo calipers, chassis upgrades (details to come), and gold accents inside and out.

The company is talking about a Long Range model with a 102 kWh battery. This suggests that a smaller battery will also be in the catalog, with a shorter range. The 102-kWh battery will be available with both of the above mentioned powertrains.

As for the range, there is talk of nearly 500 km with the single-motor version, but we'll have to see what happens with the figures that will prevail here.

A capacity of 200 kW will be the maximum for DC charging. The model will also offer bi-directional charging, so it will be able to power different devices.

2025 Polestar 4 - Rear Photo: Polestar

In conclusion, what worries us a bit is the absence of a rear window. This necessitated the replacement of the rearview mirror with a screen that can also display the rear occupants if desired.

The Polestar 4 will go on sale in China in November. It is expected to make its home debut sometime in 2024. Pricing will follow at that time, including details on Canadian equipment.