Naturally Aspirated 6-Cylinders for 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 and 718 Spyder

Porsche has confirmed it is adding two new variants to its 718 range for the 2020 model-year, including a GT4 version of the Cayman and a 718 Spyder. Both models will be powered by a new naturally aspirated 4.0L 6-cylinder engine.

The other members of the 718 family have adopted 4-cylinder turbo units in recent years, but the new 718s seek to pay tribute to the brand’s past with flat-6 engines.

The new bloc will deliver up to 414 hp and maximum torque of 309 lb-ft, sent to the rear wheels via a 6-speed manual transmission. What the product offering won’t include, to the delight of driving purists everywhere, is Porsche’s 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Which makes the two new variants genuine purists’ cars.

Porsche 718 Spyder 2020
Photo: Porsche
Porsche 718 Spyder 2020

Just to make sure these purists’ pulses will be properly spiked, RPMs can hit 8,000. We can already hear the symphony of sound the sport exhausts on these variants will produce.

Some driver adjustments to the chassis will also be possible. The brakes that will help control all that power will come from the 911 GT3, which gives you an idea of Porsche’s ambitions with these models.

How about acceleration? Porsche promises a 0-100 km/h time of 4.4 seconds, and a top speed north of 300 km/h.

Esthetically, the new 718s will get unique body elements, sport seats and some Alcantara leather accents inside.

Photo: Porsche

The new 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 and 718 Spyder are already available to pre-order at Porsche dealerships in Canada. Asking price for the Spyder version is $110,500, while the Cayman GT4 will set buyers back $113,800.

Photo: Porsche
Photo: Porsche

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
