2024 Porsche 718 Spyder RS: The Ultimate Boxster

Grey 2024 Porsche 718 Spyder RS Photo: Porsche

• Porsche will offer the most powerful Boxster in history with the new Spyder RS variant.

• Its 4.0L 6-cylinder engine allows a 0-97 km/h time of about 3.2 seconds.

• The 2024 Porsche 718 Spyder RS will start at $188,800 in Canada.

When it comes to creating unique and highly desirable cars, you can count on Porsche. The German firm has just produced another one with the 718 Spyder RS, a car you can fairly describe as the ultimate Boxster.

The RS treatment is not new to Porsche, as we saw it on the 718 Cayman GT4. It is now lent to the Boxster. It includes the 4.0L 6-cylinder engine, a block that offers 493 hp and 331 lb-ft of torque with this model. A 7-speed dual-clutch transmission is mated to it. It allows a 0-97 km/h time of 3.2 seconds.

The all-new 2024 Porsche 718 Spyder RS Photo: Porsche

Aesthetically, aficionados will recognize the Cayman GT4 RS's snout, which allows more air to enter the cooling devices without having too much impact on aerodynamics. The lower part is made of carbon-fibre and the fins at the ends of the front bumper add downforce. In place of the GT4 RS's prominent rear spoiler, the Spyder variant features a spoiler in the shape of a duck tail.

As for the soft top, it consists of two parts and is 16 lb lighter than the regular variant's roof.

Design of 2024 Porsche 718 Spyder RS Photo: Porsche

As for Porsche's active suspension system (PASM), it comes standard with the model, as does the mechanical torque vectoring limited-slip rear differential. Suspension components from the Cayman GT4 were also reused. Porsche says the ride in this Spyder version will be a bit more comfort-oriented than the Cayman GT4, which is in line with the experience one typically seeks with a convertible.

Interior of 2024 Porsche 718 Spyder RS Photo: Porsche

On board, the approach remains minimalist. The carbon-fibre bucket seats are designed to offer maximum lateral support, but remain highly adjustable for the right driving position.

Overall, this Spyder RS variant is 59 lb lighter, but if you want to cut weight further (figures to come), the Weissach package is available as an option. It adds carbon-fibre to the hood, the side air scoops and the Gurney flap on the rear spoiler. This package can also be completed with forged magnesium wheels.

The 2024 Porsche 718 Spyder RS will be shown at Porsche's June festivities in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen to celebrate 75 years of the brand's sports cars, and then at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in England from July 13-16.

The model will be available in the spring of 2024 for $188,800 in Canada.