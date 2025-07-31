Some comebacks feel like an obvious choice, decisions that have less to do with nostalgia and more with making a statement. For 2025, Porsche made one of those, bringing back the V8 engine at the heart of its GTS models, notably the Cayenne and Panamera.

After having replaced the V8 with a twin-turbo V6, the German automaker made a bold move, going against the current of an automotive industry moving towards downsizing, to restore the "Gran Turismo Sport" badge to its mechanical glory.

After two weeks behind the wheel of a 2025 Cayenne GTS and then a 2025 Panamera GTS, the German manufacturer's decision appears to us as a true blessing for purists and driving enthusiasts.

2025 Porsche Cayenne GTS | Photo: K.Soltani

A mechanical symphony: the heart of the beast

On paper, the numbers speak for themselves regarding the 4.4L twin-turbo V8: a power output approaching 500 hp and a generous torque of nearly 487 lb-ft. These figures are certainly impressive, but they only partially convey the reality of the experience. Because beyond the frank and inexhaustible thrust that pins you to the seat with the slightest press of the accelerator, it's the character of the engine that truly captivates.

The V8 rumbles at startup with a hoarse and deep sound, a vocal signature that the previous V6, despite its qualities, simply could not replicate.

This is one of the fundamental reasons for returning to this architecture: emotion. Porsche understood that the GTS experience is not just about a lap time on a track, but also about engaging the senses. The growl of the V8 at low revs, its furious surge in power, and the crackles on deceleration create a mechanical symphony that transforms every journey into a pure event of pleasure.

2025 Porsche Panamera GTS | Photo: K.Soltani

The driving experience: between ecstasy and reality

In the elevated cocoon of the Cayenne, or in the more hushed atmosphere of the Panamera, the observation is the same: this engine is surprisingly versatile. In Normal mode, it proves docile, smooth and almost discreet in everyday driving, taking advantage of its abundant torque to move effortlessly. But a simple turn of the dial on the steering wheel to Sport or Sport Plus modes awakens the beast. Throttle response becomes instantaneous, the efficient 8-speed PDK transmission shifts with lightning speed and the V8 then expresses its full potential.

The thrust is linear, without the "on/off" effect that some supercharged engines can sometimes exhibit. One feels perfect control of the forced induction, with turbochargers that seem to never run out of breath. This is undoubtedly one of the best engines ever produced by Porsche, a perfect balance between the brutality of a sports engine and the refinement of a grand tourer.

| Photo: K.Soltani

Why a return to the V8: More than just about cylinders

So why this apparent step backward, in an era where downsizing engines is the trend? Several factors explain this strategic decision by Porsche.

1. Customer demand: Customers of the GTS versions, a clientele of enthusiasts, never fully got over the V8 being absent. The character, sound and prestige associated with that engine architecture were missing. Porsche listened to its most loyal base.

2. Range positioning: With increasingly powerful S versions and the arrival of super-powerful hybrid powertrains (like the Turbo S E-Hybrid models), the V6 of the old GTS struggled to justify its positioning. The return of the V8 allows for a more pronounced gap to be recreated and reasserts the status of the GTS badge as the undisputed choice for purists, focused on the pleasure of the combustion engine.

3. GTS identity: The "Gran Turismo Sport" designation has always been synonymous with a balance between comfort for long distances and first-class performance. The V8, with its smoothness and natural power, perfectly embodies this duality. It offers that extra soul, that raw yet controlled character, that defines the GTS experience.

| Photo: K.Soltani

A double-edged sword

Like any engineering feat, this GTS V8 is not without compromise.

Pros:

• Performance and driving pleasure: Colossal power and torque available across a wide rev range, offering spectacular acceleration and responsiveness.

• Captivating sound: A true acoustic signature that greatly contributes to driving pleasure.

• Flexibility and versatility: Capable of being smooth and civilized in daily driving and transforming into a performance monster on demand.

• Engine character: Mechanical nobility and a feeling of "natural" power that only a V8 can offer.

Cons:

• Fuel consumption: This is the inevitable flip side of the coin. An average of 15L/100 km in mixed driving is a reality one must be prepared for. In more dynamic driving, that figure can quickly climb. But honestly, behind the wheel, that’s likely the last thing on the minds of those who drive these models.

• Weight on the front axle: Although Porsche engineers have worked wonders in terms of chassis and balance, a V8 weighs more than a V6. That can be felt in very tight cornering sequences, even if the sensation is minimal for the average driver.

• Purchase and maintenance cost: The prestige and complexity of a twin-turbo V8 come at a high price, both at purchase and for long-term maintenance.

| Photo: K.Soltani

An engine for the history books?

You have to salute the gain in character and emotion the V8 bestows on the GTS models compared to the previous generation, even if the impact on consumption shouldn’t be ignored. Truth is, this engine is not an evolution so much as it is a strong statement from Porsche.

After our two weeks of testing the GTS engine, the V8 in the 2025 Porsche Cayenne and Panamera GTS stands out as a benchmark for us. Yes, it's thirsty, and yes, it's expensive. But for the pleasure it provides, for that feeling of being in command of an exceptional piece of engineering, many will say it's worth it.

For lovers of fine machinery, this V8 is not just one of the best engines in the Porsche lineup; it may be one of the last representatives of a disappearing species, and for that alone, it fully deserves its place.