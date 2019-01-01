Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Porsche’s New Flat-6 Engine Could Be Used in Other Models

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Porsche recently introduced two high-performance version s of existing models in its product line, the GT4 version of the 718 Cayman and a Spyder variant of the 718 Boxster. Both are powered by a new flat-6 engine developed for them.

Although it might not have been just for them. Porsche has just confirmed it had bigger plans for this new unit than to have it service two niche products. We can expect to see the 6-cylinder mill migrate to other models across the company’s product range.

The new 4.0 engine in question has virtually nothing in common with the 3.0L 6-cylinder unit that powers the 911, according to Andreas Preuninger, head of Porsche’s GT division. The executive confided to the Car & Throttle website that his team developed several components for the new engine, including pistons, housing, crankshaft and cylinder heads, among other parts. The company took this costly step because the 718 cannot accommodate the 911’S engine. It was also decided that a 4cylinder turbo engine would simply not be credible in the eyes of many potential buyers.

We believe in normally-aspirated engines, especially for cars in that niche -- puristic cars. To be frank with you, we can use this engine in the future on other models maybe as well.

- Andreas Preuninger, Porsche

The executive declined to confirm the new engine will be used in the 911, but he did not deny it either.

Left unsaid in all of this by Porsche is that the 4-cylinder engine found in the new-generation Cayman and Boxster has not been universally well-received. To wit, sales figures for 2019 to date have been tough on the 718; Porsche has sold 30% fewer of the model in both the U.S. and in Canada.
There’s better news for Porsche in the fact that the new 6-cylinder engine meets European emissions and noise standards. All the more reason for it to make its way into standard 718 models in the near-future.

2019 Porsche 718 Spyder
Photo: Porsche
2019 Porsche 718 Spyder

You May Also Like

Naturally Aspirated 6-Cylinders for 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 and 718 Spyder

Naturally Aspirated 6-Cylinders for 2020 Porsche 718 Caym...

It wasn’t so long ago that Porsche jettisoned naturally aspirated 6-cylinder engines in favour of 4-cylinder turbo units, but now the big guns are returning ...

A 1971 Plymouth Cuda Convertible with Hemi Engine Is Going to Auction

A 1971 Plymouth Cuda Convertible with Hemi Engine Is Goin...

A 1971 Plymouth Cuda convertible with a Hemi engine will be auctioned off by Mecum Auctions. In all, 12 of these specific models were produced in 1971 (conve...

Lexus IS, LC and LS Could All Get F variants

Lexus IS, LC and LS Could All Get F variants

Rumour has it that Lexus is preparing three F versions of existing models, namely for the IS and LS sedans, as well as the LC coupe. The same rumour points t...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
The Hongguang MINIEV Cabrio concept
An Electric Convertible from GM... for China
Article
The interior of the Genesis G80
Top 10 Car Technologies We'll No Longer Do Wi...
Article
2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz
Finally, the Hyundai Santa Cruz Makes its Ent...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

GMC Hummer EV SUV Makes Debut
GMC Hummer EV SUV Makes Debut
Video
Lexus Installs Turntable in an IS 350 F Sport Because Why Not
Lexus Installs Turntable in a...
Video
Canoo: Another Electric Truck on the Horizon
Canoo: Another Electric Truck...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 