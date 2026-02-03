Porsche Could Scrap Planned Boxster, Cayman EVs

Porsche is reportedly reconsidering its plan to develop all-electric versions of the 718 Boxster and Cayman models. Sources close to the decision-making process told Bloomberg that Porsche CEO Michael Leiters is looking at the possibility of dropping the projects, even as it goes ahead with the imminent launch of the all-electric Cayenne.

Those sources claim that concerns about development and production costs are behind the reevaluation. Challenging market conditions in the performance EV sector are further encouraging a rethink.

Recall that Porsche ended production of the gas-engine 718 Boxster and Cayman last year, in part because the models were about to stop being compliant with tightening emissions regulations in the EU. The plan then was to replace them with all-electric models, tentatively for the 2027 model-year.

| Photo: Porsche

Now, with some governments pulling back on EV incentives offered to consumers, Porsche is looking at the hefty costs involved in developing an all-electric version of its entry-level sports car and getting cold feet.

Porsche can only be further discouraged when it takes a gander at the underwhelming sales figures for the brand’s all-electric Taycan model. Sales of that EV dropped by 22 percent in 2025 over the year prior, to 16,339 units.

Problems in China

Also factoring in are the struggles Porsche and many other European and North American carmakers are encountering on the Chinese EV market. Former Porsche CEO Oliver Blume has said that the luxury-car market in general in China has declined by as much as 80 percent, and the electric tranche of that market is increasingly saturated by domestic models, priced cheaper than anything Porsche can muster.