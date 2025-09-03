It's the end of an era: Porsche is confirming the end of production for the internal combustion engine Boxster and Cayman, the two iconic sports cars of the 718 series. Order books are now closed worldwide. We can expect prices for the two models to soar on the used market.

A move that was expected

The discontinuation of the two models is not a surprise. In Europe, sales of the 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman were suspended in early 2024 because the models did not comply with new cybersecurity regulations. Porsche deemed it too costly to adapt them.

Today, the brand officially ends the global run of the two sports cars. If you were still hoping to order a brand-new Cayman or Boxster, it's already too late.

| Photo: Porsche

Final units will become collector's items

Although Porsche has not specified when production will definitively cease, several rumours suggest the company could continue to fulfill existing orders until 2026. Those final units could quickly become collector's items, especially since demand for the ICE models is likely to increase as their 100-percent electric replacements approach.

A new era: The Boxster and Cayman go electric

The good news for purists is that the Boxster and Cayman names are not disappearing. Porsche is currently preparing the new, all-electric generation of the two models, expected on the market by 2026. Prototypes have been regularly spotted during testing over the past two years, and Porsche is planning several configurations:

• Rear-wheel drive with a single motor

• All-wheel drive with two motors

• Performance superior to current models

However, a major challenge awaits the brand: replicating the driving sensations of the internal combustion versions. As Porsche has acknowledged, replacing the sound pleasure and mechanical character of the flat-6 engines with an electric powertrain will not be an easy task.