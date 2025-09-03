Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Porsche Ends Production of Gas-Engine Boxster, Cayman as their Electric Future Nears

| Photo: Porsche
Obtain the best financial rate for your car loan at Automobile En DirectTecnic
Benoit Charette
 Order books for the two 718-series sports cars are now closed globally.

It's the end of an era: Porsche is confirming the end of production for the internal combustion engine Boxster and Cayman, the two iconic sports cars of the 718 series. Order books are now closed worldwide. We can expect prices for the two models to soar on the used market.

A move that was expected
The discontinuation of the two models is not a surprise. In Europe, sales of the 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman were suspended in early 2024 because the models did not comply with new cybersecurity regulations. Porsche deemed it too costly to adapt them.

Today, the brand officially ends the global run of the two sports cars. If you were still hoping to order a brand-new Cayman or Boxster, it's already too late.

| Photo: Porsche

Final units will become collector's items
Although Porsche has not specified when production will definitively cease, several rumours suggest the company could continue to fulfill existing orders until 2026. Those final units could quickly become collector's items, especially since demand for the ICE models is likely to increase as their 100-percent electric replacements approach.

A new era: The Boxster and Cayman go electric
The good news for purists is that the Boxster and Cayman names are not disappearing. Porsche is currently preparing the new, all-electric generation of the two models, expected on the market by 2026. Prototypes have been regularly spotted during testing over the past two years, and Porsche is planning several configurations:

  • •    Rear-wheel drive with a single motor
  • •    All-wheel drive with two motors
  • •    Performance superior to current models

However, a major challenge awaits the brand: replicating the driving sensations of the internal combustion versions. As Porsche has acknowledged, replacing the sound pleasure and mechanical character of the flat-6 engines with an electric powertrain will not be an easy task.

Benoit Charette
Benoit Charette
Automotive expert
  • More than 30 years of experience as an automotive journalist
  • More than 65 test drives last year
  • Attended more than 200 new vehicle launches in the presence of the brand's technical specialists

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 