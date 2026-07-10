After a 12-year run, Porsche will stop producing the original, internal-combustion engine (ICE) Macan on July 31st at its Leipzig plant.

Its removal despite a largely successful career highlights the challenges facing automakers as they contend with rapidly changing regulations and consumer preferences. Dubbed the “sports car among SUVs” upon its debut in 2014, the compact crossover quickly became Porsche's undisputed global bestseller, attracting a much broader audience than the traditional 911. And yet, it’s now being retired.

The decision to pull the plug leaves Porsche in a bit of a strategic tight spot. Volkswagen Group CEO Oliver Blume recently acknowledged that the company misjudged the market’s transition pace, falsely assuming buyers would seamlessly migrate to the second-generation, electric-only Macan.

| Photo: Porsche

Recent sales data tell the story. While the Macan EV initially outsold the gas model in 2025, the narrative flipped dramatically in the first half of 2026. Of the 35,315 Macans delivered globally through June, 19,695 were powered by traditional combustion engines, compared to just 15,620 pure electric versions.

What’s more, the sales gap would likely have ben even higher if the original ICE model hadn’t already been pulled from European markets due to strict EU regulations.

To satisfy ongoing demand, particularly in North America, Porsche has been heavily stockpiling the outgoing models. The automaker projects that remaining inventory of ICE Macans should cushion dealership lots into 2027.

After that, though, consumers looking to acquire a new Macan will face a temporary drought if they refuse to go electric. A direct, gas-and-hybrid compact replacement is currently under development to rival the likes of Audi and BMW, but it’s not slated to arrive until 2028. And when it does arrive, the future crossover will come under a new name, since Porsche is reserving the Macan nameplate strictly for its EV family.