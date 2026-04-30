Porsche Confirms Summer Exit for Gas-Powered Macan

Porsche is cranking up production of the gas-engine Macan before it stops it completely this summer, as it anticipates strong lingering demand.

For over a decade, the Macan SUV has served as the bedrock of the Stuttgart automaker’s financial success. However, that bedrock is about to get hit by a quake. During Porsche’s first-quarter 2026 earnings call, company CFO Jochen Breckner confirmed that production of the internal combustion engine (ICE) Macan will officially stop in the summer of 2026, with some pointing to July as the final month.

What this means is there will a gap in availability for those wanting a non-electric Macan, until the next edition of the SUV comes along in 2028.

The timing is delicate for Porsche. The brand is navigating a turbulent period within the Volkswagen Group and facing a product gap caused by its aggressive push toward electrification. With the gas-powered 718 Boxster and Cayman already retired as of October 2025, the Macan's departure leaves a significant if temporary void that will likely impact short-term bottom lines.

| Photo: Porsche

Stockpiling Macans

In order to minimize the financial pain, Porsche is not winding down production but taking the opposite approach, cranking out as many of the ICE Macans as it can during the few months of production remaining at its Leipzig plant.

Breckner explained that the goal is to stockpile enough inventory to last into 2027, bridging the gap until the new gas-and-hybrid model — currently being developed in a €1-billion partnership with Audi — arrives in 2028.

Breckner noted that the one big factor limiting production isn't Porsche’s own capacity, but rather the availability of parts from suppliers.

The EV transition and the U.S. factor

The transition to the Macan Electric has seen mixed results. Globally, the EV accounts for about 54 percent of Macan sales, which is impressive. Except that the story is different in the United States, which remains a critical market for Porsche. There, the gas model remains in “great demand”, according to Breckner, and it continues to outsell the EV, which currently represents only about one-third of Macan sales in the U.S.

This regional struggle has been exacerbated by the U.S. administration’s removal of the $7,500 federal EV tax credit, which Breckner described as a “substantial issue.” As a result, a good portion of those last gas-engine Macans being cranked out in Germany are earmarked for North America, where consumers continue to demonstrate greater interest in the format.

| Photo: Porsche

Performance and pricing

In Canada, the outgoing 2026 Macan remains a popular choice, starting at $73,535 for the 261-hp four-cylinder and reaching $103,042 for the 434-hp GTS. In contrast, the Macan EV starts at a significantly higher $104,602, though it offers up to 630 hp and 507 km of range.

While the Cayenne has narrowly overtaken the Macan in total sales for early 2026, the loss of the ICE Macan represents a daunting challenge. For the next two years, once stocks run out, the electric Macan will need the fort alone until the next-generation Macan arrives and returns the gas engine to the product offering.