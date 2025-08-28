Porsche and Opel Revise EV Plans

Porsche announced this week that it no longer plans to produce its own batteries for electric vehicles. Cellforce, which was to be its flagship manufacturer of high-performance batteries, will be restructured and will now focus solely on research and development.

In a press release, Porsche explained the strategic shift by current stagnating demand for electric vehicles and difficult market conditions, particularly in the U.S. and China.

Porsche Cayenne | Photo: K.Soltani

Still in the game

For all that, Porsche says it is maintaining its electric ambitions. Following the electric Taycan and Macan, the automaker still plans to launch all-electric versions of the Cayenne and the 718. The brand says its future models will continue to introduce cutting-edge electric technologies into its range.

Opel abandons 2028 all-electric target

European automaker Opel is similarly adjusting its ambitions. At Stellantis EV Day 2021, Opel announced its objective to become an all-electric brand in Europe by 2028. That plan has now been abandoned. The manufacturer is now adopting a multi-energy strategy, offering electric vehicles (EVs), plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) and internal combustion engines (ICEs), depending on market demand.

Opel nevertheless maintains a competitive advantage, as it’s the first German automaker to offer an electrified model for every vehicle in its range. Sales performance remains solid, notably thanks to its collaboration with Vauxhall; the two brands hold the top sales position in the B-segment city car segment in Germany and the UK.

An accelerating trend

Porsche and Opel are not alone in revising their electrification schedules. A growing number of carmakers are revising their electrification plans in the face of lower-than-expected growth in demand and of production costs that remain high. Volvo, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, Audi and BMW have already adopted similar strategies, extending the life of hybrid and combustion engine models.