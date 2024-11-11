Korean battery manufacturer LG Energy Solution has announced it will be supplying Rivian with cylindrical battery cells for use in the brand's next SUV. The R2 compact EV was unveiled by the company this past March.

The battery cells will be manufactured at a plant in Arizona, in the U.S. – which should reassure many, especially in a climate of uncertainty where the provenance of components for electric models is being scrutinized, shall we say.

The small battery format is similar to what BMW plans for its next generation of electric models, those in the Neue Klasse series. The format offers higher energy density than the prismatic cells used by other manufacturers, as well as advantages in terms of how they can be integrated.

LG said the agreement with Rivian is valid for five years and total 67 gigawatt-hours. LG also supplies batteries to Hyundai, General Motors and Tesla.

The Rivian R1, R2 and R3 | Photo: Rivian

The cells making their debut with the R2 will also serve the brand's next models, the R3 and R3X. With the R2, the configuration will allow options with one, two or three electric motors. At best, a range of some 550 km will be offered.

As a reminder, Rivian R2 models will be able to use Tesla's charging network, thanks to the use of the NACS (North American Charging Standard) port.

The Rivian R2 is scheduled to go into production at the Normal factory in Rivian, Illinois, in 2026. The other two R3 models will follow.