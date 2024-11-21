Honda aims for 1000 km range by 2030

By the end of the 2020s, Honda plans to revolutionize the electric vehicle market with a major technological breakthrough. The use of solid-state batteries could enable its electric vehicles (EVs) to double their range, according to Keiji Otsu, head of research and development at Honda.

Redesigned batteries

Honda aims to reduce the size of its EV batteries by 50 percent, their weight by 35 percent and their cost by 25 percent. These advances should make electric cars more affordable, at a time when the popularity of these vehicles has been plateauing. Otsu stressed that lowering costs is crucial to attracting a wider public to EVs.

A plant dedicated to innovation

Honda has invested $277 million in a production line dedicated to solid-state batteries in Tochigi, Japan. The goal is not limited to vehicles: the technology could also be integrated into motorcycles and even aircraft.

An opening to other brands

Surprisingly, Honda says it’s ready to sell the batteries produced at its Sakura plant to other automakers. This approach could not only accelerate the adoption of this technology, but also strengthen Honda's position as a leader in the field.

Mass production within five years

The Japanese automaker is aiming to produce over 2 million EVs a year by 2029, hoping that these vehicles will account for 40 percent of its total sales. An ambitious target of 100-percent electric or fuel cell sales by 2040 is also in sight.

With this innovation, Honda aims not only to transform its image, but also to redefine the future of sustainable mobility. This breakthrough could be the springboard the industry needs to rekindle consumer interest in electric vehicles.

