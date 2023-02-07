• Porsche is recalling nearly 25,000 Panamera models due to a problem that could lead to a fire.

• Water could enter the external coolant pump and cause a short circuit.

• A total of 1,638 Porsche vehicles are affected, as well as 35 Bentleys that are experiencing the same problem.

Porsche is recalling 24,467 Panameras from the 2017-2022 model years due to a defective cooling pump that could lead to a fire. In Canada, 1,638 vehicles are affected.

In documents it submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the equivalent of Transport Canada, Porsche says the problem occurs when moisture enters the external coolant pump of the climate control system.

Photo: Porsche 2021 Porsche Panamera 4S

Transport Canada explains that “on some vehicles, water could leak into the external coolant pump of the climate control system and cause a short circuit. As a result, the pump and wiring could overheat and melt.” This could not only cause a short circuit, but also cause thermal damage. The company says the risk is low, but if it occurs and the thermal damage goes undetected, the short can lead to a vehicle fire.

The approximately 25,000 Panameras being recalled include base-model rear-wheel-drive vehicles, as well as all-wheel-drive versions and GTS and Turbo models. Porsche says the affected vehicles will be repaired free of charge at dealerships. In addition to replacing the pump, dealers will inspect the pump connections. If necessary, they will be replaced.

Photo: bentley 2018 Bentley Continental GT

In a related case, Bentley has also recalled 650 Continental GT and GTC 2000 models (35 in Canada) to address the same issue. This time, while the company says that some equipment will need to be replaced, it also says that the complete solution is under review. It adds that a new pump from a new supplier has been in use since July 2019, so newer models are not affected by the issue.

Owners of Bentley and Porsche models will be notified of the recall procedure in March.