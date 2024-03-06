Porsche has recalled just over 8,000 911s, because the windshield and/or rear window could become detached in the event of an accident.

According to the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration), the U.S. equivalent of Transport Canada, a total of 8101 2020-2024 911s are potentially affected by the issue. For the moment, no information concerning the versions affected has been shared.

In Canada, 1,180 vehicles are targeted by the recall campaign.

2024 Porsche 911 ST grey Photo: B.Charette

The problem

In some of the recalled 911s, the adhesive used to bond the windscreens and rear windows to the car may have been applied without the surface being free of residues at the time of factory installation. As a result, the adhesive bond might not be optimal.

Porsche became aware of the problem last November. Inspections revealed that the glass could partially detach in areas where adhesion is weaker. In the event of an accident, the windows might not be sufficiently bonded to remain on the vehicle.

Obviously, this could represent a safety hazard.

Documents shared about the recall campaign report 15 warranty claims for 911s with fogged windows or other defects. In no case is there any information about windows that have come loose. Porsche says it has no knowledge of such a situation, and no accidents or injuries have been reported in connection with this problem.

The company points out that excessive wind noise or traces of moisture in the car could be warning signs of a problem.

The solution

Front and rear windows will be inspected and replaced, if necessary, with new glass treated with an abrasive cleaning process.

Dealers will be informed of the recall from March 13, and owners from April 26.