Porsche has just unveiled the 2024 Porsche Panamera, marking the beginning of the third generation of the model. The luxury sedan, known for its sporty performance, features a redesigned exterior, a state-of-the-art digital cockpit and an extended range of advanced assistance systems. With the new Panamera, Porsche aims to maintain its leadership position in the luxury sports car segment, and one way it’s doing that is by offering a range of E-Hybrid models – four to be exact. (Except those won’t be offered initially; buyers will have to wait for the electrified variants).

Design of the 2024 Porsche Panamera

The new design of the Panamera includes sharp lines and well-defined proportions, highlighting its dynamic character. Some of the new design elements, such as additional air intakes, are also crafted to meet the requirements of the updated powertrains.

The Turbo E-Hybrid models stand out with specific design elements, including dark bronze exhaust pipes.

2024 Porsche Panamera, rear Photo: Porsche

2024 Porsche Panamera, interior Photo: Porsche

Interior of the 2024 Porsche Panamera

The interior of the new edition follows the Porsche Driver Experience concept, offering a digital cockpit integrating both analog and digital controls. With a driver-oriented layout, Porsche aims to enhance the driving experience while preserving a high level of comfort and luxury.

Performance of the 2024 Porsche Panamera

Porsche introduces four E-Hybrid models for its Panamera lineup, featuring notable improvements in power and range.

The flagship model, the Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid, combines an enhanced version of the 4.0L twin-turbo V8 engine with an electric motor, delivering a total power of 670 hp. The model is capable of speeding from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds.

The first two models hitting the market are the Panamera and Panamera 4, equipped with a 2.9L turbocharged V6 engine, providing drivers with 348 hp. For the rear-wheel-drive model, this enables 0-100 km/h acceleration in 5.1 seconds, while the all-wheel-drive Panamera 4 achieves it in 4.8 seconds.

Additionally, the optional Porsche Active Ride active suspension is on hand to help ensure an optimal balance between comfort and dynamic performance.

2024 Porsche Panamera, on the road Photo: Porsche

Technologies in the 2024 Porsche Panamera

The 2024 Panamera integrates various driver assistance systems, including the enhanced Porsche InnoDrive with adaptive cruise control and lane change assist. The Remote ParkAssist allows parking the vehicle via the phone.

The Panamera is designed to integrate into the driver's digital ecosystem, offering features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration for synchronization with smartphones. An optional 10.9-inch passenger screen provides additional functionalities.

2024 Porsche Panamera: Price and availability

The 2024 Porsche Panamera is available for ordering now. Deliveries in Canada are scheduled for spring 2024, at least for the base version and the Panamera 4. Details on the availability and prices of the Turbo E-Hybrid and other hybrid models will be shared later.

- Porsche Panamera – MSRP $116,300

- Porsche Panamera 4 – MSRP $120,600

2024 Porsche Panamera, wheel Photo: Porsche