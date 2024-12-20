Declining model sales in China and the U.S. are leading Porsche to take a good look at its electrification timetable. This is according to German publication Automobilwoche.

Porsche's current plan is that by 2030, 80 percent of the vehicles it sells will be all-electric. But current figures could force the automaker to revise that objective.

The figures

Sales results for the Taycan continue to slow abroad. In Europe, Porsche sold 7,548 of the EV in the first 10 months of 2024, down 52 percent on the previous year.

Sales of the new Macan EV in Europe to date stand at just 6,377 units. That’s lower than projected, but it's still early days for that model.

The Porsche Macan EV | Photo: D.Rufiange

More worrying for Porsche’s top brass is the brand's performance in China. Results haven’t been encouraging for the first three quarters of the year, period during which Porsche sold 43,280 vehicles there, down 29 percent on the same period in 2023.

Sales of the Taycan also fell by 35 percent in the U.S. and 50 percent worldwide in the third quarter of the year.

Porsche has pointed the finger at highly competitive offers from China, where vehicles offer equipment and performance levels at lower prices than those from imported brands.

That pretty much sums up why the German automaker is making like others and reconsidering its schedule for its ambitious electrification plan.

Automobilwoche suggests that Porsche may be reorganizing its range of gasoline-powered vehicles. This is particularly true for the Cayenne SUV, which was originally scheduled to go electric in 2026.

The Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid | Photo: D.Rufiange

If Porsche chooses to update the current platform instead of immediately switching its model to electric, this structure could also serve as the basis for the brand's planned larger SUV, a vehicle known internally as the K1. For the moment, this vehicle is planned on the Volkswagen Group's SSP (Scalable Systems Platform), which cannot accommodate gasoline engines.

Delays could also affect the electric 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman. Automobilwoche reports it would be difficult to strike the right balance between giving the model the desired electric characteristics, while also ensuring driving dynamics worthy of the Porsche name. The company is said to have held several discussions with battery supplier Valmet in an attempt to overcome that obstacle.

Note that in Europe, 718 models are no longer offered due to current standards. They are due to be withdrawn from the world market after 2026. However, if the electric variants aren’t ready, Automobilwoche believes that Porsche could delay the 718s’ withdrawal from the market in their current, gas-engine-powered form.

In short, expect announcements on Porsche's revised strategy in the coming months, if indeed it revises its timetables.