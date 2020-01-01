Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Porsche Is Offering Its Roadside Assistance Program to 250,000 Ontario Healthcare Workers

Porsche Canada says it’s offering its roadside assistance program free of charge to hundreds of thousands of front-line workers in Ontario hospitals.

The luxury brand says the program will cover some 250,000 doctors, nurses and respiratory therapists until May 31.

“The world is experiencing one of the worst public health crises in its history and we are happy to offer a gesture to keep the valuable frontline workers moving as safely as possible. We recognize their tremendous contributions and feel that assisting in transportation issues during this time while they work towards the safety and wellbeing of Ontarians is our way to contribute to the greater good.”

- Marc Ouayoun, CEO of Porsche Canada

Motorists calling 1-800-PORSCHE are required to identify themselves by presenting their hospital-issued identification card; they can use the service between now and May 31.

Auto123 launches Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Towing, battery boosting, flat-tire assistance and emergency fuel delivery are all part of the services offered with the Porsche Roadside Assistance program.

Owners of any make of vehicle not already covered by a roadside assistance program are eligible for service from Porsche.

And what about the other provinces and territories in Canada? Patrick Saint-Pierre, Porsche Canada's Manager of Media Communications, explained in an email to Automotive News Canada why the offer is only valid in one province.

“Ontario having the highest population, we wanted to have the greatest potential impact,” he wrote. “Additionally, Ontario is home to Porsche’s headquarters and we felt like supporting the healthcare workers in the province was our way to contribute locally and say ‘thank you’ for their tireless efforts.”

