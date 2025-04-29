American Porsche dealerships have not received any new vehicles for several weeks, and the reason is easy to guess: The 25-percent tariff by the U.S. on April 3rd on imported cars.

Several sources told Automotive News that Porsche is holding deliveries at American ports to avoid having to pay customs fees. One retailer indicated that deliveries could resume in May, but that “everything is currently on hold” as the manufacturer waits to see the outcome of negotiations between Washington and the European Union regarding possible tariff reductions.

Un concessionnaire Porsche à Lehigh Valley, en Pennsylvanie | Photo: Porsche

Porsche tries to limit the damage

Yesterday, April 28th, a Porsche spokesperson stated that vehicles were indeed being released from ports, and that more than 5,000 units had been delivered to dealerships during the month. However, the manufacturer did not specify how many of those vehicles had cleared customs before the tariffs came into effect.

Before the April 3rd deadline, Porsche accelerated the shipment of vehicles to the United States, while keeping prices unchanged for orders manufactured in March. Despite this, the German brand warned that its profit margin could fall to 6.5 percent this year — well below the initial forecast of 10 percent or more.

Porsche assembles all of its vehicles sold in the American market in Europe, making it very vulnerable to tariffs. | Photo: Porsche

Totally dependent on imports

Unlike some of its competitors that produce domestically within the U.S., Porsche assembles all of its vehicles sold in the American market in Europe. The manufacturer is thus particularly vulnerable to protectionist policies.

Many of the U.S. administration’s tariffs were reduced or suspended on April 9th, but duties on car imports remained in effect, directly affecting April sales and potentially those of May.

"For now, we still have enough inventory to last until the end of May," said one retailer, but no date has been provided for the resumption of regular deliveries.

Customers in limbo

In the absence of clear official communication, many Porsche buyers have turned to online forums like Reddit or Rennlist to express their frustration.

Some messages suggest that Porsche will not apply the surcharge to vehicles produced before April, but the situation remains unclear. A dealership employee stated that no clear directives have yet been received regarding if and how price increases might be implemented.

Porsche is reportedly considering displaying the surcharge on the window sticker as a separate item, rather than directly adjusting the manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP), to facilitate price management for dealerships.