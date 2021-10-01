The letters GTS (for Gran Turismo Sport) have a history at Porsche that stretches back to 1963, to the days of the beautiful 904 Carrera. They have a special meaning for fans of the brand's history, but also for those who are interested in current models.

The reason is simple: the letters GTS are often attached to the most attractive versions of each model, those that offer the perfect balance.

In fact, for 2022 every one of the company's products includes a GTS version, now that the company has presented two new variants, this time of the Taycan electric car. The official presentation took place this morning at the Los Angeles Auto Show, event at which the company has a history of making big splashes.

Specifically, two new versions are joining the EV’s lineup for 2022. The Taycan GTS, a variant we know well, but also a new variant. The GTS Sport Turismo latter shares its design and receding roofline with the Taycan Cross Turismo.

"The Taycan model range has grown steadily since its world premiere in 2019. Three body variants with up to five engine options offer something for everyone. I am particularly pleased that we now also have a Taycan with the legendary GTS moniker. It is positioned above the Taycan 4S and below the Taycan Turbo derivatives, so it represents a real sweet spot in the range.” - Kevin Giek, Vice President Model Line Taycan

The 2022 Taycan GTS and Taycan GTS Sport Turismo will start at $150,100 and $152,700, respectively. Both variants will hit Porsche Centers in the second quarter of 2022.

Photo: Porsche 2022 Porsche Taycan GTS

Taycan GTS

The Taycan GTS becomes the sportiest model in the range. Its supercharged output of 590 hp with Launch Control mode catapults it to 100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds. Top speed is 250 km/h.

Improvements to the driving dynamics have been made with this new model, which will by the way also be incorporated into the regular Taycan models. In terms of chassis dynamics, the GTS version benefits from an adapted version of the adaptive suspension PASM (Porsche Active Suspension Management), for improved lateral dynamics. The steering adjustment of the rear axle (optional) is also sportier. The electronic sound system of the model has been modified to offer something sportier to the ear. We'll have to see, because with the base version, it wasn’t all that convincing.

Otherwise, there are distinct elements to both the exterior and the interior. There are many black or dark accents on the exterior, such as on the front apron, mirror caps and side window surrounds, as is traditional on a GTS. Numerous black Race-Tex elements are notable on board, as is the standard brushed aluminum interior package with black anodized finish.

2022 Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo

Taycan GTS Sport Turismo

With the addition of the Taycan Sport Turismo to the menu, the Taycan family now includes three body styles. Here, the marriage is obvious; the greater practicality of the Taycan Cross Turismo, and the on-road performance chops of the Taycan sedan.

Inside is a new option: a panoramic roof with lighting control. Specifically, an electrically adjustable liquid crystal film allows the roof to change from transparent to matte. This protects the occupants from glare without darkening the interior.

The roof is divided into nine segments that can be individually adjusted. This is an industry first. In addition to the clear and matte settings, Semi and Bold can be selected. These are predefined patterns with narrow or wide segments.

Conclusion

All in all, with these GTS variants, the Taycan lineup becomes even more complete, and it also serves to confirm how wildly successful the model has been for Porsche. Otherwise, the focus would be on moving units of the regular models, not developing new variants.

Photo: Porsche 2022 Porsche Taycan GTS, three-quarters rear