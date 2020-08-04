Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Porsche Unveils New Taycan Variant With Rear-Wheel Drive

Porsche today introduced a fourth variant of the Taycan all-electric sedan.

As anticipated, this new version is an entry-level rear-wheel drive model. It will debut on the U.S. market this spring and be available starting at $81,250 USD. The model shares its rear engine with the 4S all-wheel drive version. However, it's 215 lb lighter.

Addendum: Porsche Canada has confirmed to us that, unfortunately for fans of performance cars with RWD, this version will not be offered in Canada.

As for the battery, its capacity is 79.2 kWh. The permanent magnet synchronous electric motor that powers the rear axle produces 402 hp and 254 lb-ft of torque. A 93.4-kWh battery is also available, bringing output to 469 hp and torque to 263 lb-ft of torque. Porsche reports a 0-96 km/h time of 5.1 seconds and a top speed of 230 km/h.

Both versions support DC fast charging and regenerative braking is standard. Porsche has not published a range estimate, so that’s a detail still to come. With the 4S version we tested last fall, range was around 370 km.

2021 Porsche Taycan with RWD, three-quarters rear
2021 Porsche Taycan with RWD, three-quarters rear

As for actual drive it delivers, that also remains to be seen, but the good news is that Porsche's adaptive shock absorbers will be standard and an air suspension will be available. Silver 19-inch aero wheels with black calipers will be standard with this base Taycan (the 4S model features polished black-spoke wheels and red brakes). 20- and 21-inch wheels are also available with this new variant.

As for the interior and the technology that will be included, we don’t expect huge differences with the 4S version, but some equipment may be on the list of options. The model will still benefit from Apple CarPlay and Apple Music applications and a three-year free recharging period on the Electrify Canada circuit. A 19.2 kWh on-board charger, as well as a head-up display, will also be included.

2021 Porsche Taycan with RWD, charging port
Photo: Porsche
2021 Porsche Taycan with RWD, charging port
2021 Porsche Taycan with RWD, front wheel
Photo: Porsche
2021 Porsche Taycan with RWD, front wheel
2021 Porsche Taycan with RWD, interior
Photo: Porsche
2021 Porsche Taycan with RWD, interior
2021 Porsche Taycan with RWD, dashboard
Photo: Porsche
2021 Porsche Taycan with RWD, dashboard
2021 Porsche Taycan with RWD, seats
Photo: Porsche
2021 Porsche Taycan with RWD, seats
2021 Porsche Taycan with RWD, badging
Photo: Porsche
2021 Porsche Taycan with RWD, badging
The 2021 Porsche Taycan
Photo: Porsche
The 2021 Porsche Taycan

